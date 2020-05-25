Katelyn Runck Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Tiny American Flag Bikini On Instagram

Katelyn Runck showed off her patriotic side in a new post on Instagram on Monday morning. In honor of Memorial Day, the model shared a series of photos and a video of herself sporting an American flag bikini that exposed some major cleavage as well as her insanely toned abs. She posed on a beach and wished her fans a happy holiday.

The post showed Katelyn standing on a blue ramp that led down to the sand. In the distance, small groups of people could be seen relaxing on the beach. Rows of houses were also visible in the background. The blue sky appeared to be turning orange as the evening sunlight washed over Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy two-piece.

Katelyn’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with blue and white stars on one cup and red and white stripes on the other. Thin, white straps tied around her neck and back. The top also featured a low neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, her sideboob and underboob were on show.

Katelyn’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a pair of red, low-rise bikini bottoms. The bikini rested very low on her waist to further show off her rock-hard abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up slightly above her hips to expose her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

Katelyn did not wear any accessories with her outfit. However, she did appear to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, eyeliner, and pink lipstick. She wore her long, black hair down in luscious waves.

The first photo showed Katelyn standing with one hip cocked to the side and her abs flexed as she tugged at her bikini bottoms. She stared straight at the camera with a sultry gaze. In the second shot, Katelyn arched her back to pop her round booty out as she looked off into the distance.

Katelyn also included a behind-the-scenes video of herself striking several different poses, including one where she pointed her toes to accentuate her pins.

The post garnered more than 11,000 likes and just over 600 comments in an hour as fans left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous and stunning,” another user concurred.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post over the weekend, the model rocked a tan romper that exposed her cleavage, which her followers loved.