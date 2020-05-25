‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Is Ageless In Tight Jeans & Hoodie

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga was ageless in tight jeans and a hoodie for a new Instagram share where she posed alongside husband Joe Gorga. The reality television star showed off her fashion-forward look to let her followers know that although it was Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial kickoff to summer, she was experiencing cooler temperatures in New Jersey and wore clothing that reflected the seasonal change.

Melissa, 41, stood next to her handsome husband, 40, outside of what appeared to be their stunning Garden State abode. The couple, who have been married since 2004, could pass for college sweethearts in the new pic. They share their happy home with children Antonia, Joey, and Gino.

Standing on the right, Melissa sported a jaunty look as she held one hand on her right hip, which jutted out. She looked directly at the camera in the pic. The reality television star wore a gray sweatshirt known as a hoodie because it doesn’t have a zipper, which was decorated with oversized white stars. The hood of the garment was pulled up over her head. The front of the sweatshirt was tucked in the front of her light-colored denim jeans. The back was left hanging out over her posterior. Her jeans were frayed on the bottom and on her feet she wore Adidas tie-dyed Superstar sneakers.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s hair was worn long and full in the photo. It still had blond highlights on the ends. Her makeup appeared to be applied with a heavier hand. Her eyebrows seemed to be filled in and darker than her hair. She appeared to have on dark eyeliner, a light-colored blush, and lipstick in a light hue.

Husband Joe also sported a hoodie in dark blue with the Nike SB logo atop it. The graphic, which was square in shape, had a deep yellow background. Joe also sported jeans, but instead of long pants he wore shorts that fell to the top of his knees. Joe wore white sneakers on his feet with no socks. His hood was up and over a white hat from the brand Diesel.

Fans of the couple agreed they looked impossibly young in the photo.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!! Talking about Joe!!! Oh, you too Melissa!!” remarked one follower of the couple.

“You guys literally look like teenagers!” said a second fan.

“Best-looking Housewives couple hands down,” stated a third Instagram user.

“YOU GUYS LOOK AMAZING!!! I wish when I was 40 I looked like I was only 30! Love you guys,” noted a fourth fan of the couple’s overall look.