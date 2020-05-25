Alexis Clark Shows Off Curves In Barely-There Patterned Bikini, Poses With Binoculars

Alexis Clark showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Sunday. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she rocked a barely-there geometric patterned bikini as she posed in front of bushes and held a pair of binoculars. The swimsuit left very little to the imagination and certainly drove Alexis’ fans wild.

The photo showed Alexis standing in front of some vibrant green leaves and a wooden plank. The image did appear to have a filter over it, though sunlight could also be seen shining down on Alexis. The rays washed over her toned body and highlighted her best assets. She looked ready to soak up every last drop of light in her tiny two-piece.

Alexis’ look included a blue top with thick green, yellow, red and maroon lines forming diamonds throughout. The tight-fitting fabric featured a ruched front and a low-cut neckline that barely contained Alexis’ ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the top appeared to be slightly too small, so her underboob was on show.

Alexis’ flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a U-shaped thong. This time, the center of the fabric was all blue while the outer edges and strings were lined with colorful stripes. The front of the bikini remained low on Alexis’ waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed, as well.

Alexis did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She did, however, rock a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, thick mascara, and a nude color on her full lips. Alexis wore her long, blond hair down in neat strands.

Alexis posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that further emphasized her figure. In one hand, she held up a pair of black binoculars. She rested the other hand on the small of her back, parted her lips, and looked off into the distance.

The post garnered more than 59,000 likes and just over 600 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Alexis’ fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“FLAWLESS,” fellow model Jessica Bartlett said.

“You look absolutely amazing,” another user added.

Alexis’ fans know that she can pull off any look. Last week, she opted for some yellow lingerie as she straddled a chair, which her followers loved.