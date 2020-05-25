Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Split, ‘Riverdale’ Stars Reportedly End Three-Year Relationship

The CW star began dating in 2017, just as their TV series took off.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly ended their three-year relationship. The Riverdale stars broke up and have been quarantining in sperate locations amid the coronavirus pandemic, an insider told Page Six.

“Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends,” the insider told the outlet.

The breakup news comes a few weeks after Sprouse denied that he cheated on his longtime girlfriend with supermodel Kaia Gerber.

Sprouse, 27, and Reinhart, 23, play Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the teen drama series Riverdale. They began dating off-camera in 2017 just as the hit show debuted on the CW, but have been hit with breakup rumors dating back to last summer. More recently, the girlfriend of fellow Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich recently said that Cole and Lili “were” a cute couple, as in past tense.

But as recently as last month, an insider told E! News that the Riverdale stars were still an item.

“Lili and Cole are still together. They haven’t been [in quarantine] together but haven’t split,” the source claimed at the time.

On Twitter, fans of the former couple reacted to the breakup story, which has yet to be confirmed by the Riverdale stars. While some fans were said they were “shattered’ by the news of the “Bughead” breakup, others said they will wait until Sprouse and Reinhart issue an official statement before they’ll believe it.

“I’m not believing anything until Cole and Lili say something,” one fan wrote.

Others were in total denial that the popular TV stars would ever split up.

“Why would Cole and Lili ever break up?” one fan asked.

And others suggested that fans focus on the duo’s chemistry on Riverdale and leave their personal relationship alone.

“It won’t help to wait for Cole and Lili to confirm their break up bc celeb couples rarely do that,” one commenter wrote. “It’s f*cking obvious that they broke up so let it go and focus on the fictional ships rather than obsessing over other people’s lives. In case y’all forgot, celebs are people too.”

While fans debate the Riverdale stars’ relationship status, it’s obvious that the two haven’t been seen together in public in recent weeks. The Daily Mail noted that over the weekend, a solo Sprouse was photographed wearing a white tank top as he went jogging through his Los Angeles neighborhood during a break from quarantine. It is unclear where Reinhart is holed up during the health pandemic.