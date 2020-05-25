‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Snaps A Selfie In A White Bikini

Sarah Harris kicked off the week with a sizzling new Instagram post that has her 2.2 million followers talking for more reasons than one. The Playboy model showcased her incredible bikini body while snapping a selfie.

The Kiwi stunner looked like a total smokeshow in a sexy white two-piece that left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. The set included a ribbed top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It was tied in a tight knot in the middle of her chest, drawing furth attention to the ample amount of cleavage that was exposed by its plunging neckline.

Most of the matching bottoms of Sarah’s look were out of the frame, though a teasing glimpse at its waistband was visible. It sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass physique. The model’s taut tummy also made an appearance in the steamy shot, much to the delight of her fans.

The Kiwi stunner held her camera far out in front of her to snap the photo during her “bedroom break,” offering a wide-angled look at the room she was in. The space had paneled closet doors and appeared to be furnished with nothing but a bed that was dressed in unmade white linens.

Sarah tied her long, platinum tresses in a half-up, half-down style that was perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded over her shoulders and down her chest. She added a dainty pendant necklace and beaded bracelets, as well as a pair of large statement earrings to give her swimwear ensemble some eye-catching bling.

Sarah also sported a full face of makeup in the shot. The application looked to include a bold red lipstick, red blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also appeared to have swept a dark eyeshadow across her lids, and applied a thick coat of mascara to make her piercing green eyes pop.

Many fans of the social media sensation took some time to show their love for the sultry selfie. It has earned over 12,000 likes and 300-plus comments within just four hours of going live to her feed.

“Wow makeup glow on point,” one person wrote.

“You have the prettiest eyes,” remarked another follower.

“This is just incredible,” a third follower quipped.

“You slay all day,” added a fourth fan.

Sarah has been treating her devotees to a number of sizzling bikini looks lately. Another recent photo saw her rocking a minuscule cheetah-print two-piece that let it all hang out. That post proved to be a major hit as well, earning more than 17,000 likes and 430 comments to date.