Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Killer Abs In Multi-Colored, Cut-Out Swimsuit On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo showed fans that her hard work in the gym has paid off in a new Instagram post on Sunday evening. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a multi-colored one-piece with a cut-out that displayed her six-pack abs and highlighted her other assets as she posed with some greenery.

The photos showed Lauren standing in front of a cluster of green bushes, trees, and some angel’s trumpet flowers. A closed gray umbrella was also visible. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Lauren and bounced off her tan skin. She looked better than ever in her skimpy swimwear.

Lauren’s swimsuit featured several pieces of colored fabric, including pink, yellow, purple, teal, and a black floral pattern. The top half of the piece had a low scooping neckline that did little to contain Lauren’s busty chest. In addition, a hot pink zipper ran down the center but was left mostly open, so the model’s ample cleavage spilled out.

A cut-out ran from Lauren’s bust down to her waist, so her flat, toned tummy was on show. The lower half of her swimwear had a thong cut with a V-shaped front that further exposed her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Lauren’s only accessories were some stud earrings and a hot pink scrunchie that held her long, blond locks up in a high and wavy ponytail. She also sported a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a pink lip gloss.

The first photo showed Lauren standing at a slight angle with her legs parted and her back arched in a way that emphasized her curves. She tugged the top of her suit open slightly and opened her mouth. In the second shot, Lauren popped her booty out even further as she pushed her hair over her face. Finally, the third photo zoomed in on her rock-hard midsection and booty.

Lauren’s post was liked more than 20,000 times as fans left nearly 500 comments filled with admiration for her physique and fitness inspiration.

“So bombbbb,” one fan said.

“You get more beautiful every time i see you,” another user added.

“I’m way too focused on how hot you are,” a third follower wrote with heart-eye emoji.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. Last week, she stripped down to a tiny, black thong and a crop top that once again flaunted her abs, which her followers loved.