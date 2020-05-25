Zara Larsson Wears Tiny Blue Dress For Throwback Tour Photo

Swedish singer Zara Larsson took to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself taken last year on tour.

In the first shot, the “Don’t Worry Bout Me” songstress stunned in a tiny blue dress with black detailing. The mini number fell way above her knees and showed off her legs. The garment also displayed her decolletage which she accessorized with a necklace. Larsson paired the ensemble with black leather boots and sported her blond hair in a high bun.

The 22-year-old was captured crouching while performing on stage. She held the microphone to her face and looked out into the crowd.

In the next slide, she posted an image in black and white. Larsson was snapped backstage, kicking her leg up in the air. She appeared to be wearing a black-and-white long-sleeved top paired with shorts. Larsson opted for the same leather boots and sported her hair up. She flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and looked to be living her best life.

In the fourth frame, Larsson was caught in action on stage next to her guitarist. The entertainer wowed in eye-catching red pants with flared bottoms and a short-sleeved pink top.

In the fifth pic, Larsson switched it up and looked very glam in a green velvet bandeau top which helped showcase her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching shorts with a slit on the side. Larsson scraped her hair off her face and tied it up. She posed next to a wall decorated with different colored lights. Larsson looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and crossed her legs over.

In the seventh and final image, she was photographed in a group pic alongside Ed Sheeran. Everyone seemingly was wearing a ginger wig, minus Sheeran who is a natural ginger.

For her caption, Larsson expressed that she misses touring and that these snapshots were taken during her summer tour with Ed Sheeran last year. She didn’t add a geotag to her upload. However, the tour took place all over Europe.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 151,000 likes and over 480 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“I miss seeing you put on a show because you are a bada** performer,” one user wrote.

“That concert was my favorite experience ever,” another devotee shared.

“You’re beautiful like diamonds in the sky,” remarked a third fan.

“Amazing pics! Don’t worry – you’ll be back out there one day!” a fourth admirer commented.