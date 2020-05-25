Lisa Rinna, 56, Wears Black Cami & Tight Floral Leggings To ‘Clean’ Her Kitchen

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star avoids cleaning her kitchen by doing what she does best.

Lisa Rinna danced away the dirt in her kitchen while dressed in cute workout-style clothes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, shared a video to Instagram that showed her dancing to the 1991 Crystal Woman song “Gypsy Woman.” In the clip, Rinna showed off her super-fit physique in a black cami and colorful floral leggings. The actress and entrepreneur entertained her fans with signature moves as she danced around her massive kitchen over the weekend. Rinna can be seen moving her arms, wiggling her hips, and strutting her stuff in the minute-and-a-half-long clip.

In the caption to the post, the Bravo star revealed that her goal was to clean up the kitchen but that she instead got distracted and used the space as a runaway and dance floor. Rinna joked that “avoidance” of her dreaded chore was all she got as she danced the time away instead.

In comments to the post, fans revealed that they could relate to Rinna’s dancing dilemma.

“So glad someone else dances around besides me! Not embarrassed at all! Thanks for posting!” one fan wrote.

“I love that I’m not the only one dancing around my house except I’m playing 80s footloose my kids are looking at me like I lost my marbles…I’m channeling my inner [Kevin bacon],” another fan wrote.

“Well makes the kitchen cleaning more entertaining for others I suppose!! Lol!” a third fan added. “Cute outfit!”

“[Lisa Rinna] is [single-handedly] keeping us dancing through this quarantine!” another wrote.

Other fans noted that Rinna’s daily dance parties must be what keeps her in such great shape.

While the new video brings fans back to a ’90s-era Rinna, it also showcases the star’s stylish, modern-day workout gear and what appears to be a recent kitchen cabinet renovation. When a fan asked about her outfit, Rinna tagged the maker of her cami and yoga pants in the comments to her post.

Rinna is known for her Instagram and TikTok dance videos, and she has been posting a steady stream of them while quarantining in California with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and their daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dances around her house so much that she has joked about passing the skill down to her daughters. Earlier this month, Rinna shared an Instagram video of her two daughters dancing while in workout gear, and she captioned it with, “proud of my mothering skills.”