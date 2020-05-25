Alexa Collins Goes Full Bombshell In A Lace-Up Black Dress While Holding A Glass Of Wine

Alexa Collins flaunted her killer curves in two smoking hot new photos that added some serious heat to her Instagram page.

The images hit the Florida native’s feed on Monday morning, though that is not when the appeared to have been taken, as she was all dolled up and sipping on a glass of red wine. She was seen standing in the bathroom of her apartment, first posing with her backside to the camera and her head turned over her shoulder to meet its lens with a sultry gaze. In the second snap, Alexa turned to face the camera directly while tugging at a strand of her platinum hair and holding her drink by the glass’s stem in between her fingers.

The steamy bathroom shots caught Alexa going full bombshell in a corset-style black dress from House of Maguie that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique. It had an open-back and long, mesh sleeves that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. A sexy, lace-up design spanned almost the entire back half of the number, giving it a seductive vibe that accentuated her pert derriere.

Mesh paneling also fell along Alexa’s hips on both the front and back of the garment, teasing her audience with a glimpse of her bare hips and booty underneath. It featured a daringly low-cut neckline as well that showcased her ample cleavage, and cinched in at her waist to highlight her flat midsection and slender frame.

Alexa gave her stunning ensemble a hint of bling by adding a dainty gold necklace with a butterfly pendant. She styled her platinum blond tresses in voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulders and down to her chest, and wore a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application appeared to include a nude lip gloss, dark blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also seemed to have coated her long eyelashes in a thick layer of black mascara.

The double-pic update was shared just moments ago but has already seemed to captivate the attention of many of the model’s 957,000 followers. it has amassed nearly 4,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are the most gorgeous woman in the world,” one person wrote.

Another admirer said that Alexa was an “incredible, beautiful goddess.”

“Absolutely stunning pics,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfection,” added a fourth fan.

Alexa seems to impress her devoted Instagram followers no matter what she is wearing. In another recent upload, the model stripped down to show off her flawless tan in a tiny gold bikini. The swimwear look proved to be a hit, earning over 18,000 likes and 359 comments to date.