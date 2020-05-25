Natalie Roser Shows Off Her Toned Physique In A Strapless Blue Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning double update in which she showcased her curvaceous physique to perfection. Natalie didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified exactly where the shots were taken, but she had waded into a vast body of water. The water around her was a paler green hue, and became a deep blue closer to the horizon. The sky was breathtaking and filled with fluffy white clouds, providing the perfect backdrop to the stunning shots.

Natalie rocked a unique strapless blue bikini that exposed a serious amount of skin. The deep blue fabric stretched across her chest, accentuating her ample assets, and there seemed to be cut-out portions that showed off a bit of extra skin.The blue hue looked gorgeous against Natalie’s sun-kissed skin, and her sculpted shoulders were on full display, though the perspective of the shot meant her cleavage wasn’t visible.

The bikini bottoms were a thong style, and Natalie posed with her body angled to the side, flaunting her shapely rear. The water came all the way up to her thighs, leaving some of her legs hidden beneath the surface but plenty on display for her eager fans. Her long blond locks were pulled back in a low bun with a few strands remaining loose to frame er face. She gazed down at the water, trailing one hand along the surface.

In the second snap, Natalie twisted her body as she adjusted the strap on her bikini top. Her sculpted booty was on display in the skimpy thong bottoms, and her shapely legs were visible under the surface of the water.

Natalie kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of statement earrings and not much else. Her bronzed skin glistened with water droplets as she posed for the smoking-hot snaps.

Natalie’s followers couldn’t get enough of her curves, and the post racked up over 3,200 likes within just 43 minutes. The post also received 76 comments in the same time span from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Blue looks so good on u,” one fan said.

“Sublime!” another follower added.

“America would love to host you for our summer,” one fan remarked, referencing Natalie’s caption.

“Wow,” a fourth fan added simply, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie tantalized her followers with a smoking-hot snap taken at a hotel. In the picture, she lounged in a bed covered in white linens and went completely topless. She positioned her body so that nothing NSFW was actually visible in the shot, but there was still plenty for her fans to love in the sizzling update.