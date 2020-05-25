Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Steamy Bathtub Snap On Instagram

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne surprised her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap taken in a bathtub in which she was wearing nothing at all. The photo was taken by Australian photographer Rocky Batchelor, and Nicole made sure to tag him in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She didn’t provide much context for the sizzling bathtub snap, simply including two emoji in the caption to explain the shot.

The photograph was captured in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag of the post indicated. Nicole was immersed in a unique triangular bathtub that was filled with bubbles. A modern faucet was continuing to pour out water as Nicole posed in the suds.

The wall behind the tub was covered in plain white tiles, providing a neutral backdrop for the sexy shot. A glass of red wine was positioned on the ledge behind Nicole, and she appeared focused on enjoying the warm water. Nicole’s long locks were pulled up in a flirty ponytail with a few strands hanging loose to frame her face.

She didn’t look at the camera, instead focusing on something elsewhere in the room as she ran her fingertips along the side of the tub. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Nicole’s body was immersed in the water up until just below her breasts, so some of her curvaceous physique remained on display. She positioned her arm in a way that it covered up her ample assets, giving her fans a tantalizing peek without revealing too much. Her plump lips were slightly pouted as she posed for the sexy shot. The lighting was romantic, with a warm glow that made it look like candlelight, though no candles were actually visible in the frame.

Nicole’s followers absolutely loved the cozy yet steamy snap, and the post racked up over 6,600 likes within just two hours. The post also received 290 comments from Nicole’s eager fans.

“Omg I did not know your bathroom had this lighting,” one fan said, captivated by the glow of the shot.

“So beautiful,” another follower added simply.

“Absolutely stunning,” another fan said, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“New fave pic of you,” a fourth fan remarked, loving the sudsy shot.

Nicole has been keeping her fans entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps in which she flaunts her curves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a triple update in which she rocked a sexy white bodysuit from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She showed off every inch of the bodysuit, which in turn revealed a serious amount of skin.