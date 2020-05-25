Tarsha Whitmore Gets ‘Cozy’ On The Couch In A Tiny White Crop Top And Lounge Pants

Tarsha Whitmore traded in her sexy bikinis and lingerie for a more casual ensemble in her latest Instagram share, and her fans seem to be loving the change.

The Australian model took to her account on Monday to share the new upload that included three photos of her getting “cozy” on a plush gray couch in a coordinated set of loungewear from the U.K.-based brand Oh Polly. The two-piece ensemble was made of a fuzzy white knit material and, although certainly a more modest look for Tarsha, still left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display.

Tarsha looked smoking hot in a tiny white crop top with thin straps that she styled in two different ways. At first, she wore them both in an off-the-shoulder fashion, widening its already-scandalous neckline to offer her audience an ample glance at her braless cleavage and bare decolletage. She later pulled them up on her shoulders, though one slinked down at an angle her arm in a sultry fashion. The top clung tight to her assets, and cut off just below her chest to flash a glimpse of her taut midriff to her fans as well.

The social media sensation rocked a pair of matching pants on her lower half. They had wide legs, but still sat snug on Tarsha’s hips to define her derriere and killer curves. Meanwhile, the waistband of the bottoms was pulled up above her navel, drawing further attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Tarsha did not appear to have added any accessories to her comfy outfit, though she did add some serious glam to the look with her hair and makeup. She styled her honey-brown locks in a ponytail that sat high on top of her head and fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a full application of makeup. It appeared to include a dark red lip gloss and matching blush, as well as a shimmering highlighter. She also seemed to have added a dusting of taupe eyeshadow and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

Many of the social media star’s 842,000-plus followers took the time to show her loungewear look some love. The triple-pic update racked up over 7,6000 likes after just two hours of going live and attracted several comments and compliments as well.

“The prettiest angel ever,” one person quipped.

Another follower said that Tarsha was “absolute goals.”

“Makeup on fleek,” a third admirer remarked.

“You amaze me,” added a fourth fan.

Casual or scantily clad, Tarsha’s Instagram photos always seem to be a hit with her thousands of fans. Another recent upload that captured their attention saw her going full bombshell in a white mesh bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The shot proved extremely popular and has racked up more than 24,000 likes and 260 comments to date.