Suzanne Somers, 73, Shows Off Endless Legs In Throwback For The Troops

The actress and singer got leggy as she performed 'Bye Bye Baby' for members of the military.

Suzanne Somers posted a leggy throwback video in honor of Memorial Day. The actress and singer, 73, shared a clip of her performing one of her favorite numbers for the troops back in the day, and her outfit left little to the imagination.

In the video, Suzanne was seen wearing a gold sequined jacket with no pants underneath as she showcased her endless legs. The TV star topped off her super short outfit with matching gold pumps and an officer’s hat as she performed a sultry rendition of the song “Bye Bye Baby” for her audience.

In the caption to the clip, the Three’s Company star told her followers that the classic song was one of her favorite numbers to perform when she would entertain the troops. Suzanne also paid tribute to America and to all of the men and women who sacrifice their lives to protect the country and preserve freedom.

In comments to the post, fans raved about Suzanne’s leggy look.

“Well hello LEGS!” one fan wrote.

“Most likely most beautiful legs to ever touch the stage!” another added.

“Those million dollars legs,” a third fan wrote. “Great song and I’m sure you made lots of men smile. The talented Suzanne.”

Others couldn’t get over Suzanne’s amazing singing voice. Some fans even suggested that she should be a contestant on the TV talent show The Masked Singer. And others thanked the star for entertaining the military veterans in the undated clip.

“You are a doll! Thank you for performing for the troops,” a fan wrote.

While she did not reveal where or when her “Bye Bye Baby” performance took place, Suzanne’s USO performances for the troops date back to the late 1970s. In 1983, three years after her heyday on the ABC sitcom Three’s Company, Suzanne entertained Army and Air Force personnel at Ramstein Air Base in Kaiserslautern, West Germany, according to the New York Times.

The star appeared on stage in red sequined tights and thanked her adoring audience for the warm welcome before performing a set that included the classic songs ‘We’ll Meet Again,” “Take a Bow,” and ”America the Beautiful.”

“I can’t believe it! Fifty thousand soldiers all to myself!” she said at the time.

Nearly 40 years later, Suzanne has still got it at age 73. The star recently shared that she would like to do a photoshoot with Playboy for her 75th birthday next year. Suzanne previously appeared in the magazine in 1980 and in 1984.