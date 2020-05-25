Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Thrills Fans With Pic Of Her Favorite Lifeguard

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her favorite lifeguard in a new Instagram snap. The reality star, who gained fame as part of the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore, featured her adorable son Angelo in a new image where he was dressed as a lifeguard. The infant was all ready for an afternoon in the sun in the new snap, which thrilled the television personality’s 13.4 million social media followers.

Looking ready to party for the Memorial Day weekend, Angelo donned his best beachwear in the new photo. The little boy will celebrate his first birthday on May 30 with his mom, dad Jionni, big brother Lorenzo and big sister Giovanna.

Although Nicole was not seen in the photo, she featured the sweet pic on her social media page, noting how much Angelo resembled his father. Nicole and Jionni met during Season 3 of the reality television show in 2010, and after the birth of their two older children, married in November 2014.

Angelo wore oversized sunglasses in the image. He sported a black Nike baseball hat atop his head. His red T-shirt had “little lifesaver” written on it, with a graphic of a lanyard on which was attached a silver whistle. Nicole paired the adorable T-shirt with white and blue striped shorts, which completed the little boy’s holiday weekend look.

Although this Memorial Day will be celebrated differently than years past on the Jersey Shore, where thousands generally gather on the state’s expansive shoreline to enjoy the beach, the boardwalk, food, and rides, Nicole will likely find a fun way for her family to enjoy their day together in a quieter manner. She noted on her weekly podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey that her family has a house on the shore, although it was not stated that the image of Angelo was taken at that home.

Famous friends were the first to chime in regarding the adorable pic in the photo’s comments section, including the wife of Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez, Courtney.

“OMG! He is Jionni all the way,” stated one fan.

“Where’s the beach?” joked another fan, using an infamous question asked by Nicole during a 2011 episode of Jersey Shore where the reality star was intoxicated on the boardwalk of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

She asked a passerby where the beach was. He pointed behind him. Nicole was later arrested for public intoxication after she passed out on the sand.

“He is such a cute meatball,” said a third fan, referring to the nickname Angelo’s mother has long had on the reality television series.