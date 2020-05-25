Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Curvy Backside In Leopard Shorts

Jasmine Sanders showed off her curvy backside in a pair of leopard shorts and thrilled her Instagram followers with a smoldering new slow-motion quick video clip, racking up over 152,627 likes from her 3.9 million fans. The gorgeous Sports Illustrated 2019 Rookie of the Year appeared to have taken the video at her home.

In the video, Jasmine was looking at her own reflection in a mirror and ever-so-slightly turned her backside toward the camera lens of her phone.

Jasmine wore a gorgeous second skin outfit, which featured high-waisted boy shorts that provided full coverage for her backside. Several of her followers indicated the outfit came from the company LiCi Fit, which markets their brand as second skin workout wear.

The material clung to her every curve, which made the leopard print appear to be painted on the model’s body. The waist of the shorts reached the small of her toned back and featured a wide band. In the video, fans could see the back of the bathing suit top was a racer-back style. It wrapped around the model from the front of her body to her back and featured a thick bottom strap that was attached to one thick band of material that ran vertically to her shoulder blades. That was secured to the top of the suit which fell at the nape of her neck.

Jasmine, who calls herself Golden Barbie on her social media accounts, appeared to have used a face filter for the clip. She sported some fake face tattoos on her right cheek and forehead.

The Sports Illustrated stunner wore her blond hair parted to one side and brushed into a chignon which was secured at the nape of her neck. For her face fashion, Jasmine filled in her eyebrows so they appeared to be darker and shaped into a high arch. Her eyelashes appeared to be extended out past her lashline, the result of either the use of a lot of mascara or false eyelashes to enhance her eyes. Jasmine’s lips are parted slightly and they appeared to be colored in with a neutral pencil. Her nails are painted white and are fashioned in a natural length.

The model’s followers were excited by the video and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the share.

“Super baddie alert,” remarked one follower.

“Thank you so much for your showing back and legs in this stunning bikini, love the pose,” said a second fan.

“Ur tattoo is moving,” joked a third follower of Jasmine’s, who commented on the fact that her hip tattoo moved as she slowly turned her body in the video clip.

“I can’t help but to admire your beauty,” remarked a fourth fan.