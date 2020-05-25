NFL Rumors: ‘Not A Lot Of Buzz’ About Antonio Brown Returning In 2020 Season, Per Jeremy Fowler

Following a turbulent 2019 season where he played only one game with the New England Patriots after a dramatic exit from the then-Oakland Raiders, it looks like Antonio Brown isn’t attracting a lot of interest from NFL teams in the 2020 offseason.

As quoted by 247Sports, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted on Sunday morning’s edition of SportsCenter that there are multiple factors working against Brown when it comes to his chances of signing with a new team for the 2020 NFL season. Aside from how the league is reportedly still in the process of reviewing the wide receiver’s personal conduct case, teams appear to be wary of the multiple off-the-field incidents and legal issues he was involved in last year.

“And so, there’s just not a lot of buzz right now, league-wide, about signing Antonio Brown. And that’s in part because there could be a lengthy suspension coming for him. So despite the talent, hardly a slam dunk that he plays in 2020.”

Despite how there doesn’t to be much interest in Brown, 247Sports also quoted Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who commented last month that he would be “happy” if the organization signed the seven-time Pro Bowler. The 2019 NFL MVP explained that Brown is still a “great player” who proved his worth year after year during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but also added that it won’t be “[his] decision” on whether Baltimore signs him or not.

Antonio Brown’s looking at a multi-game suspension, per @MikeFreemanNFL. Several sources around the league believe the NFL will suspend AB “for at least six games.” Others believe the punishment could span an entire season. pic.twitter.com/cExkuOQz4S — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 17, 2019

Similarly, The Seattle Times wrote that last week, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson apparently expressed interest in the idea of Brown joining the team. However, the outlet’s Matt Calkins cautioned that based on his recent track record, it’s unlikely fans will be getting a “well-behaved” Brown if he ends up moving to Seattle.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suggested in March that they do not have any plans of reuniting Brown with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who signed a two-year contract with the team that month. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, general manager Jason Licht stressed that aside from the fact that the Buccaneers already have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at wide receiver, there is “only so much money that can go around.”

Following a series of incidents that led to him getting cut by the Raiders in September 2019, Brown signed a contract with the Patriots but was cut following just one appearance for his new team due to rape and sexual assault allegations from his former trainer, Britney Taylor. He then made headlines in January after he and another man were arrested for allegedly attacking a moving company driver near his Hollywood, Florida, home.