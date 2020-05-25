Blac Chyna And LoLa Monroe Sizzle In A Hot Pink Bikinis And Heels

The twosome got matchy matchy in skimpy bikinis.

Blac Chyna and rapper LoLa Monroe got matchy matchy on Instagram over the weekend as they posed together in hot pink bikinis and sky high heels. The duo put their flawless bikini bodies on full display in a snap Blac shared to social media late on May 24 as the duo struck two very sultry poses for the camera.

The sizzling photo showed the stunning twosome in their swimwear outside by the road.

Blac crouched down near the ground as she rocked her bright pink bikini look. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna star rested her right hand on her knee and showed off her large tattoo that stretches all the way up the right side of her body.

As for her bikini, though it was slightly obscured by her pose, the 32-year-old mom of two rocked what appeared to be a halter neck number that tied around the back of her neck and featured extra material across the chest.

Blac — who previously described herself as a “skinny legend” when she slipped into a skintight nude dress — paired that with bottoms in the exact same color, with only a small piece of material visible over her hips.

She rocked a pair of seriously high clear plastic slingback heels with vibrant pink platform. The model had her dark hair in very long braids that stretched all the way down her back.

As for LoLa’s bikini, she matched her friend in another bright pink ensemble. The “Dark Red Lipstick” singer stood up to give fans a better look at her two-piece.

The 33-year-old star wowed in a string triangle two-piece which plunged very low at the chest to show off her glowing tan. It featured a gold chain design on the straps for a glamorous accent.

She matched with pink bottoms that also featured the same gold design and sat pretty low at the hips. The star also rocked the same pair of shoes and braids as Rob Kardashian’s former flame.

In the caption, Blac revealed that she and LoLa were a “tag team” as she urged her followers to choose their “player” with a games console controller emoji. Fans were clearly impressed by the snap in the comments section.

“U guys look FUEGO,” one person commented.

“Daaaaaaammmnnnn!” another Instagram user said with a red heart emoji.

“You’ve got me crazy,” a third comment read with several heart symbols.

The latest bikini shot came shortly after Blac previously wowed her 16.4 million followers with another sizzling swimwear shot. Last week, she shared a look at herself in a silver swimsuit that was seriously high-cut and didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination.