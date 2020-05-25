Marie Osmond Gives Her Daughter Toilet Paper-Themed Graduation Gift

Marie Osmond gave her daughter a pair of toilet paper-themed earrings as a graduation present. The singer and TV personality commemorated her daughter Abby’s high school graduation by giving her the timely gift, as well as some wise words to go along with it.
Marie, 60, took to Instagram to share a photo of a not-so-thrilled Abby wearing the gold earrings with white beads shaped into a toilet paper roll. The mom of eight was pictured peeping over her daughter’s shoulder as she pointed to the earrings.
In the caption to the pic, The Talk star explained the meaning behind the unusual gift as well as the important words she shared with her teen daughter.
Marie acknowledged that as a 2020 graduate, Abby has missed out on “a lot” in her final year of high school due to the ongoing health pandemic. While she revealed that she knows her daughter was disappointed about not having a traditional graduation ceremony, Marie explained that she trying to keep things as upbeat as possible, so she gave her the earrings shaped as the hard-to-find product to represent life in 2020.
Marie wrote that her wish for Abby is that her life is like a roll of toilet paper: Long and useful.
In addition to the unconventional grad gift, Marie gave her daughter an even more important gift in the form of a commencement speech filled with words of wisdom.
Marie shared the words to a famous poem about “habits” as she revealed that she would have liked someone say to these words to her years ago to help guide her through life. In a message to Abby, as well as all other members of the class of 2020 and everyone else, Marie noted that habits “make or break” a person. She then noted that she thinks the best habit is to strive to have a love-filled heart.
These last few months the kids who were getting ready to graduate missed out on a lot. My daughter Abby is one of them.It’s been a disappointment for sure but as parents we have tried to be as upbeat as possible. I said, “Honey, I know graduating in the class of 2020 sucks ! But I want you to look back at graduation with joy and laughter. Then I gave her these earrings to memorialize it! I smiled and said; “Congratulations for graduating in 2020, the year of much needed toilet paper. May your life be like the toilet paper roll… Long And Useful.”???? She wasn’t thrilled ???? especially when I said and now the commencement speech????. I thought about what I would have liked someone say to me that would have helped me through life. So I chose this thought to share with Abby. I AM YOUR CONSISTENT COMPANION. I AM YOUR GREATEST HELPER OR YOUR HEAVIEST BURDEN. I WILL PUSH YOU ONWARD OR DRAG YOU DOWN TO FAILURE. I AM COMPLETELY AT YOUR COMMAND. HALF THE THINGS YOU DO YOU MIGHT AS WELL TURN OVER TO ME AND I WILL BE ABLE TO DO THEM QUICKLY AND CORRECTLY. I AM EASILY MANAGED YOU MUST MERELY BE FIRM WITH ME. SHOW ME EXACTLY HOW YOU WANT SOMETHING DONE AND AFTER A FEW LESSONS I WILL DO IT AUTOMATICALLY. I AM A SERVANT OF ALL GREAT MEN AND ALSO TO ALL MENS FAILURES AS WELL. THOSE WHO ARE GREAT I HAVE MADE GREAT. THOSE WHO ARE FAILURES I HAVE MADE FAILURES. I AM NOT A MACHINE THOUGH I WORK WITH THE PRECISION OF A MACHINE PLUS THE INTELLIGENCE OF A MAN. YOU MAY RUN ME FOR PROFIT OR RUN ME TO RUIN IT MAKES NO DIFFERENCE TO ME. TAKE ME, TRAIN ME, BE FIRM WITH ME AND I WILL PUT THE WORLD AT YOUR FEET. BE LAZY WITH ME AND I WILL DESTROY YOU. WHO AM I? H-A-B-I-T! So Class of 2020 (and everyone else!) what I want to share with you today is your habits can make or break you. Setting good habits can be as simple as beginning your day by making your bed to writing 3 things that you’re grateful for each night… but I think the best habit to have is to strive to have a heart filled with love. Love your family, your friends, those around you and especially the Lord. The more you LOVE, the more LOVE you have to give. Congratulations class of 2020
In comments to the post, fans thanked Marie for the encouraging words. Others raved about the adorable toilet paper earrings, which Marie noted were an Etsy find.
“So cute!! She won’t forget that gift!!” wrote celebrity pal Kathy Hilton.
“This is ‘gold’!” added another fan.
“Congratulations!!!! It does suck but things will get better,” a third fan wrote. “You always inspire. Here’s to the year of toilet paper!”
“Those earrings! And such good advice Marie!” another wrote.
Other Instagram fans revealed that Marie’s words will come in handy for their own graduates. And others pointed out that while the class of 2020 was robbed of a traditional milestone, they will hopefully learn and grow from it as they later look back on the experiences and hidden blessings they were given during these unprecedented times.