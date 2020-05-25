Saweetie Rocks Crop Top, Eye-Catching Pants & Fake Sleeve Tattoo For Latest Instagram Upload

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo. The rapper is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and continues to impress fans with her uploads.

The “My Type” rapper stunned in a white crop top that was cut-out at the back. She paired the ensemble with eye-catching jeans that had white and red stripes going down them and stars all over. Saweetie sported her long dark hair in braids and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings. She opted for no other visible jewelry and rocked long, pointy acrylic nails. For her makeup application, Saweetie appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and black eyeliner. On her left arm, she had a fake sleeve tattoo that consisted of skulls, flowers, and other imagery. She also had more fake ink on her lower back.

In her most recent post, the 26-year-old was captured sitting down in what seemed to be her living room. Saweetie was photographed from behind and looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She showed off the sleeve by resting her arm beside her and pushed her hair over to one side so the lower back tattoo could also be seen.

For her caption, Saweetie asked fans on whether she should get “yatted.”

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting followers know where this photo took place.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 538,000 likes and over 8,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.6 million followers.

It seems that Saweetie’s social media audience isn’t a fan of the idea of her getting real tattoos.

“Do what you want to your body but since ya asked… no,” one user wrote.

“No girl. That’s not you! You are too high fashionable for it,” another devotee shared.

“No, it pretty on you but I see you breaking barriers in the high fashion industry and don’t need anything ruining that,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m glad everyone on the same page here… no ma’am you should not get yatted,” a fourth admirer commented.

