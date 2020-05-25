Halsey Lies Back In A Plunging String Bikini In Makeup-Free Photo

Halsey showed off her tattoos in a triangle bikini.

Halsey put her bikini body and her obvious natural beauty on show over the weekend when she posed in a plunging tie-dye bikini top. The “You Should Be Sad” singer sizzled in the gorgeous new shot, which she posted to Instagram on May 24, as she seemingly did a little painting. The photo showed the 25-year-old singer as she lied back on a blue sheet with her paint palette and tools next to her.

The star stunned fans as she flashed some serious skin in a string look. Her triangle bikini top was made up of a light blue and pink tie-dye style material with a thin string around her torso and two others that tied behind her neck for a halterneck look.

It plunged low at the chest to reveal her tan and plenty of her decolletage.

On her bottom half, she kept things a little more covered. She rocked a patterned brown and orange skirt which was sat low on her hips and appeared to reveal a tan line below her bellybutton. The star had bent her knees as her bare feet could be seen at the bottom of the shot.

Halsey — who recently share a series of not so flattering photos on social media to “remind” fans what she really looks like — appeared to show off her natural beauty by going makeup-free for the photo. Her blemish-free skin glowed as she gave her 19.8 million fans a look at her freckles.

She posed with her body slightly twisted. While her hips faced towards the camera, her top half was down with her back resting on her blue sheets.

The “Without Me” singer put her left hand on her makeup-free face and closed her eyes to show off off her orange manicure. She also stretched her right arm up out of shot and gave fans a look at her multiple tattoos, including a large rose on her left shoulder and text on her rib cage.

Halsey’s latest bikini shot has received more than 1.1 million likes in the first 14 hours since she posted it as well as plenty of comments from impressed fans.

“Looking gorgeous Halsey,” one person commented.

“Love your bod,” another person said with a red heart emoji.

A third person commented on the star’s stunning makeup-free look. They wrote, “Love your freckles” with a heart eye emoji.

But this isn’t the only time in recent weeks that Halsey has flashed her stunning bikini body for her fans. Earlier this month, the star rocked a red-and-white polka dot bikini when she gave fans a look around her “cozy home” on social media.