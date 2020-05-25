Jilissa Zoltko Stuns In A Black Bikini While Lounging On The Grass

Jilissa Zoltko delighted her fans on Sunday, May 24, when she added a new sizzling hot photo to her feed. The model took to her Instagram page and added an update wherein she rocked a teeny black bikini while lounging on the grass.

In the new update, Jilissa wore a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her flawless physique. The triangle-style top enveloped her breasts securely. The cups featured cut-outs on each side designed with tiny o-rings. Fans also couldn’t help but notice the deep neckline showing an ample amount of cleavage. Although her flowing hair blocked the view, the thin straps of the garment clung to her lean shoulders.

The low-cut pair of bottoms that she sported highlighted her taut stomach and rock-hard abs. Thin straps comprised the waistband, clinging onto her slender waist. The swimwear also emphasized her hourglass frame, and the high leg cuts helped elongate her legs. The dark-colored bathing suit complimented her tanned skin.

In the brand-new snap, Jilissa was seen at an unknown resort. She sat on the lush green grass, leaning to the side. She used both of her hands as support, while she straightened her legs. She placed her right leg on top of the other and faced the camera. She tilted her head to the side as she looked at the lens, giving a sultry gaze. The sun didn’t shine as bright on this day, but her complexion still seemed to glow.

The stunner left her blond locks down and wore a full face of makeup for the photoshoot. The application appeared to have included a matte foundation, sculpted eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She also seemed to have applied bronzer, highlighter, and nude lipstick. She accessorized with a gold necklace, several Cartier bangles, and rings.

In the caption, Jilissa wrote about the lack of sunshine. She also revealed that her skimpy ensemble was from Fashion Nova and tagged the brand in the post.

Among her 714,000 followers on the popular social media site, many were quick to comment on Jilissa’s tantalizing post. In less than a day of being published on Instagram, the new upload has earned more than 20,900 likes and upward of 290 comments.

“You’re like a radiant ray of sunshine as a person,” one of her admirers commented.

“You look heavenly sexy! I love those long legs,” gushed another fan, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Omg! I could not be more in love with you. You are so perfect,” added a third social media follower.