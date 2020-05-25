Ashleigh Jordan Wears Tiny Crop Top To Blast Away Love Handles In Latest Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday, May 24, to add her latest workout to her large video collection. The workout was designed to target the love handles.

For the workout, Ashleigh wore a black crop top and olive-green sweatpants.

Ashleigh wore her long blond hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

The workout was designed to target the love handles, also known as the obliques, and included a total of four exercises split up into individual video clips. The workout required the use of a weighted ball, but Ashleigh made sure to reassure her followers that any type of weighted household item, or even pure bodyweight, could be used for resistance.

In the first video, Ashleigh demonstrated the reverse lunge with twist. Holding the yellow and black exercise ball in front of her, Ashleigh stepped back into a lunge while twisting her body to one side and then alternating sides. The second exercise in the circuit was the weighted oblique wood chop, a move carried out from the floor. Laying on her back with her knees bent, Ashleigh held the ball over her head and raised her torso to reach out to one side of her knees, alternating sides.

In the third video, the fitness trainer showed her trainees how to do the oblique crunch variation, which required her to bend one knee over the other and then meet in the middle with the opposite bent elbow. In the final video, Ashleigh performed a series of oblique single leg V-ups, once again taking to the floor and using bodyweight to complete the move.

