WWE News: Hall Of Famer Reportedly Receives Flak For Controversial Reaction To Hana Kimura’s Death

In the aftermath of Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura’s death by apparent suicide, several wrestlers from all over the world, including a number of WWE superstars, paid tribute to the late grappler and spoke about the dangers of cyberbullying. WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, however, drew controversy after taking to social media and seemingly suggesting that Kimura was weak for killing herself over hurtful online comments.

As reported by Ringside News, Sunny — aka Tamara Sytch in real life — went on her personal Facebook page on Sunday where she commented on Kimura’s death and stressed that she wouldn’t have done the same thing if she was in her place. Although Sunny didn’t specifically identify Kimura by name, the outlet pointed out that it was “obvious” whom the former WWE valet was pertaining to in her post.

“For the record, I’ve probably been bullied and hated on by more a**holes than ANYONE in my business on social media. I’ve been called some of the most horrific names and words out there,” Sunny wrote, per a screenshot of her post that was shared by the publication.

“Not ONCE did I ever think of killing myself over it. I would never give them that much power. What do I do instead?? Thrive and make even MORE money and make them eat their words… Haters give ME power…”

Hana Kimura was 22. Please let that sink in…22. She had her whole life in front of her. Online bullying should not be part of life.

It damn sure should not be part of death. Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/xKTBYzaoIt — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2020

According to Ringside News, Sunny’s comment about making a lot of money seemed to be a reference to how she claimed to have earned six figures through her OnlyFans page just months after she was released from prison.

Although it appears that Sunny eventually deleted the Facebook post, Ringside News noted that as of Sunday afternoon, several fans were calling her out for her remarks. The outlet explained that these fans had taken issue with how she implied Kimura was weak while simultaneously “putting herself over” as an emotionally strong person.

Sunny wasn’t the only wrestling personality to share a divisive reaction to Kimura’s passing, as pointed out by Ringside News in a separate report. AEW star Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, was blasted by fans on Sunday after she posted a tweet that told cyberbullies, albeit in a seemingly sarcastic manner, to continue with their “‘sassy’ edgelord comments towards [sic] wrestlers.” Much of the backlash reportedly focused on how Reby previously made negative remarks about Matt’s ex-girlfriend, Ashley Massaro, shortly after her death by suicide last year.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.