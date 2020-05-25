Daniella Chavez Poses Topless Between Two Mirrors For Sexy Instagram Photo

Playboy model Daniella Chavez ditched her top for a sultry Instagram pic shared on Sunday. The Chilean beauty let herself be photographed in between two mirrors, teasing fans as she posed with her hands over her bare chest. The sizzling blonde accompanied her post with a cheeky caption in Spanish, wherein she left a note to herself saying she loved her style, according to a Google translation.

The steamy upload saw Daniella wearing nothing but skimpy light-blue Daisy Dukes, which were cinched with a wide, black belt that called attention to her tiny waist. The denim shorts hugged her hips and were adorned a distressed frayed trim that lured the gaze to her thighs. The high waistline rose just below her belly button, leaving her tight abs and toned midriff on display. The belt sported a golden buckle, which matched the heavy jewelry that Daniella wore around her neck, wrist, and dangling from her ear lobes. The model further accessorized with a hot-pink manicure, showing off her long nails as she pressed her forearms against her shapely bust.

Her glam was also on point, and seemed to include long lashes, subtle eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, and a glossy peach shade on her lush lips. The gorgeous blond wore her hair down and parted in the center, pulling back her tresses and brushing them over her shoulder. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, grazing her collar bone.

Daniella appeared to be snapped at home and was standing in front of a clear-frame mirror. The model had her back turned to the camera, relying on her reflection to show off her killer curves. She fixed the lens with a coy gaze, all the while looking in the mirror. Her head was tilted to the side and her legs were slightly parted, one thigh casting a shadow on the other. A second mirror hung on the wall behind her, and was fully featured in the reflected image. The object sported a massive, richly ornate, gilded frame that perfectly cased her body, making it seem like Daniella was posing for a grand portrait.

The photo stirred a lot of reaction among her fans, who clicked the like button more than 125,600 times and left 1,365 comments on her post.

“Beautiful,” wrote Bosnian swimsuit model Dajana Gudic, ending her comment with a heart emoji.

“Absolutely phenomenal photo, looking amazing!” gushed another Instagram user.

“Breathtaking beauty,” penned a third fan.

“Gorgeous,” read a fourth message, trailed by four hearts.

The topless photo was not Daniella’s only post for the day. The model followed up with a sexy video wherein she looked smoking-hot in a see-through lace mini dress, wiggling her booty to the tune of Rae Sremmurd and Nicki Minaj’s “Throw Sum Mo.”