Daniella Chavez Shakes Her Hips In A See-Through Lace Mini Dress That Shows All Her Curves

Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page Sunday night, sharing a video of her shaking her hips to the tune of Rae Sremmurd and Nicki Minaj’s “Throw Sum Mo.” The Playboy hottie kept fans on their toes not only with her seductive dance moves but her racy attire as well. Clad in a see-through black lace mini dress, one that had no trouble flashing her underwear, Daniella flaunted her gorgeous figure, giving her audience a full, front-and-back view of her hourglass curves.

The South American beauty showed a lot of skin in the scandalous dress, which was dangerously short and left nothing to the imagination due to its gauzy nature. The number cut off just below the hip and was only long enough to cover her backside, showing off her thighs. Likewise, her shoulders were also on display thanks to the Bardot neckline, which bared a good portion of her back and sat low on her chest, showing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage.

The bodycon dress fit her like a glove, perfectly showcasing her ample hips and tiny waist. The item featured long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms. The lace was adorned with a psychedelic floral print that added chic to the racy number, while also rendering the look all the more hypnotic. Daniella paired the sheer dress with black undergarments, wearing a strapless bra and a minuscule g-string that showed off her bodacious posterior.

The sizzling blonde traded her shoulder-skimming tresses for a long wig that reached her waist. The platinum blond locks — which were a few shades lighter than her natural hair — fell freely down her back, grazing her rear end. She rocked an elegant glam, which seemed to include shimmering eye shadow, eyeliner, and a satin, dark-nude lipstick. She topped off her look with black sunglasses to match her outfit.

The video appeared to have been taken at home and gave fans a peek into the hallway. Daniella stood in front of a white wall, one decorated with a large mirror sporting a massive, lavishly ornate wood frame. A white candlestick and a bouquet of red roses rested on an end table by the door, right next to the staircase. The stylish decor added a touch of sophistication to the shoot, further emphasizing her provocative attire.

The short clip started off with Daniella giving a sultry look at the camera as she arched her back and placed her hands in front of her lower body. The model initially posed from the mid-profile, flaunting her round derriere and curvy thighs. She turned her hip to the lens and brushed her hair off her back, then began to wiggle her booty to the rhythm of the music.

The steamy upload racked up more than 258,000 views in the first seven hours of going live. The post also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, garnering 1,453 messages within the same time frame. Followers seemed captivated with the hot look and sexy dance, leaving plenty of compliments and flattering emoji for the stunning blonde.

“Wow monumental,” gushed one person.

“You’re beautiful,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“Where would you wear this?” a third fan asked with regards to the ultra-revealing dress.

While some might have found it difficult to take their eyes off of Daniella’s curves, a few were equally impressed with the sumptuous decor.

“Nice mirror,” commented one follower, adding two clapping-hands emoji.