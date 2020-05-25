‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Teases Explosive Future Between Adam And Victor

The Young and the Restless ended its new storylines earlier this spring with Victor dropping some bombshell news on Adam, and the latter didn’t believe his father was telling the truth. Actor Mark Grossman spoke about the troubled and often explosive relationship between father and son with Soap Opera Digest, and he teased some exciting possibilities for the future between Victor and Adam.

For years, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman) have had a tumultuous relationship. Adam grew up without knowing that his biological father was Victor. When he finally found out as an adult, Adam had already made something of himself without having to use the Newman family name. However, now that he’s in the family, Adam wants to run Newman Enterprises. He even recently found a way to take over the company by blackmailing Victor over killing AJ. However, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) ended up spilling the beans about Victor’s secret to a furious Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and she managed to use the information to take back her CEO position. It seems unlikely that Adam will end up giving it up so quickly, though.

“Adam thinks he’s more qualified to run the family business than his siblings because he’s the most like Victor, and whether Adam wants to admit it or not, he really wants Victor’s respect,” admitted Grossman. “Adam thinks that running Newman will win his father’s love and approval.”

Victor recently had to tell Adam about what really happened to AJ back in Kansas. Adam was just a pre-teen, and Victor did what he had to do after his son had ended up causing AJ’s death when he defended Hope. Victor tried to keep the secret, and all these years, he’s kept the secret to protect Adam. At least, that’s what Victor said he did, but Adam isn’t so sure that he believes his father. After all, Victor has a long history of lying.

“If it turns out to be true that Victor has been protecting Adam all of these years, he’ll have to re-examine everything about his life. Victor covering this up so Adam wouldn’t be emotionally crushed would be huge. If that’s the case, it could lead to some kind of reconciliation with them,” said the actor.

One thing seems sure — the drama between Adam and Victor is not over yet, and even if somehow Victor isn’t lying and manipulating his son, whatever truce they arrive at may not end up lasting too long.