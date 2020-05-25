‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Villains Rule Genoa City

The Young and the Restless weekly preview for the week of May 25 through 29 brings five action-packed episodes filled with villains with flashbacks going as far back as 1991. Relive dramatic moments featuring David Kimble, Kevin Fischer, and Sheila Carter as they try their best to bring Genoa City to its knees.

On Monday, in moments that aired the first time on October 7, 1991, the walls close in on the nefarious David Kimble (Michael Corbett) during the night of the masquerade ball, according to SheKnows Soaps. While there are people ready to put an end to him, David ends up meeting his end in terrible and dramatic fashion. Plus, Traci (Beth Maitland) keeps a secret from Brad (Don Diamont) about being pregnant with his child. Nina (Tricia Cast) comes out of hiding, but not before everyone assumes she is dead, which leads to some grief and suffering.

Tuesday brings a flashback from August 14, 2003, when Isabella (Eva Longoria) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) settle unfinished business, while Paul (Doug Davidson) and Michael (Christian Le Blanc) unravel a mystery. Everybody thinks that Isabella is dead, and the evidence points to Christine, but Paul and Michael aren’t so sure. Isabella ultimately appears to Chris, and she’s very much alive. The two struggle and it is touch and go for Christine.

For Wednesday, in an episode that originally aired on October 10, 2003, Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) revenge plot takes a dangerous turn. Enraged, Kevin locks Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca) in the cooler at Gina’s while he pours gasoline on everything. Plus, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Sharon (Sharon Case) fight for the spotlight at the Newman Ranch during a big gala. Sharon and Nikki can’t agree who deserves credit for the night, and Victor (Eric Braeden) warns them to stop bickering.

On Thursday, the infamous Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) makes a surprise appearance during Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael’s honeymoon in storylines from December 15, 2005. Sheila convinces Tom (Roscoe Born) that she’s “Brenda” and shows up on the yacht to further torment Lauren. Things get dicey when Sheila plants a bomb right by the boat’s fuel tank, and it explodes. Plus, while John (Jerry Douglas) learns the truth about Gloria’s (Judith Chapman) past with Tom.

For Friday, take a trip back to April 27, 2010, to watch as Lauren and Michael see double as they come face to face with Lauren’s imposter Sarah. Lauren finds herself locked in a cage, and Michael feels his wife hasn’t been herself lately. Plus, Kevin races to save Jana (Emily O’Brien) from Ryder (Wilson Bethel), and he interrogates Ryder in jail.