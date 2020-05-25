‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric & Nicole Take The Next Step, Hope & Rafe Search For David

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, May 25, reveal that love will be in the air for one fan-favorite couple, and viewers won’t want to miss the big moment.

fans can expect to see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) get down on one knee and pop the question to the Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The couple have been dancing around marriage for decades. They've even been engaged in the past.

However, they have never made it down the aisle as they’ve always been torn apart by various circumstances. Could this finally be the time that the longtime loves will finally tie the knot?

Fans are hoping that Eric and Nicole will get their chance to be happy. They are the loves of each other’s lives, yet they’ve been mostly met with heartbreak at every turn. It seems that some viewers would like them to have a bit of happiness before their next dramatic life event occurs.

Meanwhile, before her big proposal, Nicole will warn Abe Carver (James Reynolds) that he is making a big mistake by hiring Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) to work with him.

Although Kate has proven herself as a hard worker and is very ambitious, she’s also been known to lie, cheat, and back stab in order to get ahead, and she often doesn’t care who she runs over to get what she wants.

Nicole and Kate have a long and complicated history. However, Nicole knows that Kate can change her mind and turn on a person at the drop of a hat, which she doesn’t want to happen to Abe. Although, Abe is a grown man and will likely stand by his decision to give Kate a job.

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and her ex-husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), will frantically search for his adoptive son, David. Rafe knows that the time is ticking when it comes to finding the little boy, who was taken by his biological grandfather, Orpheus, and wants to get him home safely as soon as possible.

While Rafe and Hope look for the little boy, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and her longtime friend, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), will meet up with Orpheus in hopes of saving the life of Marlena’s husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Days of Our Lives fans know that Orpheus took John hostage in order to get millions of dollars out of Marlena for his ransom. He plans to use the money to leave the country with David.