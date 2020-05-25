NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Or Rudy Gobert Trade ‘Makes Almost No Sense’ For Miami Heat, Per ‘Fansided’

Following the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season due to the spread of the coronavirus worldwide, rumors have started to swirl around the Utah Jazz and the ongoing dispute between franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. As of now, the Jazz are doing everything they could to fix the issue between the two All-Stars, but if they fail, they could be forced to trade one of them in the 2020 NBA offseason. When it comes to trade rumors involving superstars, one NBA team always comes to mind as a potential suitor – the Miami Heat.

Since the successful acquisition of Jimmy Butler in the 2019 NBA free agency, the Heat have been active on the trade market, searching for another superstar that could boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Gobert and Mitchell would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Heat, but according to Collin Loring of Fansided’s All U Can Heat, trading for either superstar “makes almost no sense” for Miami.

“Their respective positions are depth prone on this Heat roster already. Mitchell would likely play well in between Kendrick Nunn and Butler, but is the kind of player that constantly needs the ball. The phrase ‘too many mouths to feed’ comes to mind. Coach Erik Spoelstra could try and pair Adebayo and Gobert in the frontcourt, but it’s fairly certain that the Heat’s All-Star big man will be best utilized in this era and with his skillset as just the same thing as Gobert: a center and not necessarily a power forward.”

After spending most of his NBA career as the main man in Utah, Mitchell is highly unlikely to accept the role to become Butler’s sidekick in Miami. Also, sharing the court with other ball-dominant superstars would force Mitchell to make a huge adjustment with his game which is expected to have a huge effect on his development into a legitimate NBA superstar in the league. No matter how offensively talented he is, adding another alpha male like Mitchell to their roster could do harm more than good for the Heat.

Meanwhile, Gobert plays the same position as Bam Adebayo, who blossomed into an All-Star caliber big man in the 2019-20 NBA season. Though Adebayo is also capable of playing as a power forward, he performs better when sharing the court with a big man who could efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc. Gobert is a great two-way player but as of now, he’s yet to unlock his three-point shooting skills.

If the Heat are determined to add another superstar on their roster, they are better off targeting a player that complements Butler and Adebayo. Aside from Gobert and Mitchell, other superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market this summer include Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans.