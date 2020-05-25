‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Pregnancy Shocker, Love Triangles & A Proposal

Days of Our Lives is gearing up for a very big week. The latest weekly preview video reveals that fans can expect a high level of drama for the new batch of episodes.

In the clip, fans see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) get down on one knee and pop the question to the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The couple have been on and off for decades and have never seemed to make it to the altar.

They have been engaged in the past. However, they continued to be ripped apart, mostly because of Nicole’s poor life decisions. She’s betrayed and lied to Eric many times. Sadly, Eric has also hurt Nicole, even killing the father of her child, Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) in a drunk driving accident.

However, they’ve put all of the bad things in their past behind them and are determined to be happy. Fans are hoping that the pair will finally make it down the aisle this time around.

In the clip. Nicole is stunned to see Eric propose. “I’ve been waiting nearly half my life to marry this man,” she can be heard saying.

In addition, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and her boyfriend Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) are seen kissing and looking very much in love as her ex-husband, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) tells his best friend John Black (Drake Hogestyn) that he wants Kayla back, and that he plans to fight for their relationship.

The love triangle is bound to stir up some bad blood between Justin and Steve, who have spent most of their lives as brother-in-laws. Justin was previously married to Steve’s sister, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), who was tragically killed in a car accident last year.

Elsewhere in Salem, it seems that things are about to change for fan favorite couple Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). The couple are seen looking very nervous in the promo as they wait for pregnancy test results.

The pair previously conceived a child together. Sadly, their son David Abraham, whom they named after their two fathers, died at birth. The death brought the couple closer together as they grieved their loss, but also sent Lani on a downward spiral.

This time around if the pair are pregnant again, Days of Our Lives fans could see Lani be an emotional mess as she remembers all of the hurt she felt after losing little David.