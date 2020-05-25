‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Two Major Exits Will Rock Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that fans are about to say goodbye to two beloved characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will see both Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) and her husband Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) leave Salem this week.

The couple have been through a lot of ups and downs. They first left Salem last year when they headed to Paris so that Chad could run DiMera Enterprises abroad. The soap even created a spin-off web series that featured the couple as they dealt with the drama of running the company in Paris while they raised their family.

However, when Abigail’s mother, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) fell from a balcony and slipped into a year-long coma, the couple moved home to Salem to be by her side and help Abby’s father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) deal with it all.

When Jen finally woke up from her coma she was shocked that she had been away for so long, but so happy to see that her daughter and son-in-law had returned home with her grandchildren, Thomas and Charlotte.

However, things haven’t been easy for Chad and Abby since they’ve come home. They’ve been fighting for control of DiMera and dealing with a plotting Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) in the process.

Abby has been helping her dad at the newspaper while Chad’s tried hard to regain control of the company, which he recently did thanks to Gabi’s extreme behavior.

Sadly, things took to turn for the worse when Abigail began to have hallucinations. She started seeing people who weren’t there, namely her enemies such as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), and Gabi.

Abby was admitted to the hospital, and it was thought that she may have been drugged. Her blood tests revealed that there was a substance in her system. However, days later she was still having hallucinations.

Since Abigail has had such a rough time with her mental health, and even been diagnosed with a spit personality disorder she’s taking the situation seriously.

Chad found out that Abby could be treated by a great doctor. However, she’ll have to leave town to do so. This means that Chad will be coming with her.

Reports suggest that while Kate Mani is not scheduled to return to the soap, Days of our Lives viewers will see Billy Flynn eventually make his way back to Salem in the near future.