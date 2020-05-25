Erica Mena Flaunts Cleavage In Tight White Swimsuit

Erica Mena has been keeping up a steady stream of sexy swimsuit pics on her Instagram for that last five days, and in her newest post, she kept it rolling with a three-part photo series. She rocked a tiny one-piece swimsuit that allowed her to show off her curves, and in particular, her cleavage was hard to miss.

In the first image of the series, she posed in front of a white wall and stood facing the camera straight-on and her feet together. She added drama as she closed her eyes and placed her right hand on the side of her head.

Her swimsuit had a plunging scoop neckline that put her chest on show, and it had a high leg cut that offered a racy vibe to her look. Her sides were left exposed thanks to a couple of large cutouts, and it had a thong cut in the back.

Erica sported a colorful makeup application that seemingly included purple eyeshadow, a pop of white under her brows, dark pink blush, and pink lipstick. The only visible accessory she wore were her stud earrings that caught the light and glimmered.

In the next snap, the Love & Hip Hop star stood with her left shoulder facing the camera. She placed her hands by her hair and mouth, and her bare derrière was on show.

And in the final photo, she faced the camera again and leaned forward slightly. Her hair seemingly blew in the wind as she gazed straight ahead with a sultry expression on her face.

The update has been popular so far, and it’s received over 95,000 likes in the first two hours since it was posted. Her followers headed to the comments section to talk about the share.

“MENAAAA! What’s the tea on the workouts, cause girl you serving BAWDYY OKAY,” gushed an enthusiastic fan.

Many people discussed her baby.

“I’m over you and this hot body after the baby lol,” joked a second admirer.

“Well I don’t look like that after having a baby,” wrote a third admirer.

“I love u and all but I want to see the baby,” expressed another supporter.

In addition, Erica shared another eye-catching update to her Instagram page yesterday, that one receiving over 114,700 likes. She showed off her curves in a sheer bodysuit, and she also rocked a pair of matching sweats that she tugged down in the shot.

Both pieces featured neon yellow trim, and the bodysuit had an extremely high leg cut. She completed her look with a pair of matching clear sandals and posed in front of a blank wall.