Rosanna Arkle Exposes Chest In Lacy See-Through Bra

Rosanna Arkle has been tantalizing her 5.3 million Instagram followers with flirty updates lately, but the model’s newest share is arguably one of the most revealing as of late. She took the selfie in a sexy lingerie set that included a see-through bra, and it left her chest exposed.

In the snap, the stunner sat on the edge of a round, formal dining room table. She held up her phone with one hand and it obscured the bottom half of her face. She also wrapped her hand around her midriff.

Her bra mixed sheer fabric with white lace accents, and the top of the bra featured frayed edges. Her nipples peeked through, and the strap fell down her left arm. In addition, her matching bottoms had a thick waistband that rested high on her hips. Her cleavage, flat midriff, and curvy hips were visible in the shot.

Rosanna wore her hair down in a heavy side part, and pieces of her luxurious curls were brushed in front of one shoulder. Although only part of her makeup application was visible, it looked like she rocked long, dark lashes, mascara, and silver eyeshadow under her brows. It didn’t look like she wore many accessories besides the multiple rings that she sported on both hands.

Beside her were matching chairs, and the wall was decorated with a large photograph. It looked like a zoomed-in photo of a flower, although it was hard to tell for certain. Either way, it featured white and light pink tones. There was also a white console that was placed by the wall with a gold, geometric design.

The update has been liked over 23,500 times in the first four hours since it went live, and her followers headed to the comments section to send their regards.

“Wow one of your hottest pics love it,” raved a fan.

“My beautiful Greek goddess,” gushed a second admirer.

“In love with that lingerie set!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Always beautiful always stunning @rosannaarkle,” declared another devotee.

Rosanna also showed off her physique in lingerie six days ago, that time opting for a red set and posing indoors by a couple of twin beds. She stood with her back angled towards the camera and looked over her shoulder with a coy pout on her face. Her bare booty was hard to miss, and she rocked a flirty red thong with small frilly accents and a decorative bow on the back. The set was from Honey Birdette.