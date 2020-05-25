Pauline Tantot Bares Booty In Thong Bikini In A Pool

Pauline Tantot took to her Instagram page today to share a racy new pic from the pool. She was photographed striking a sexy pose in a thong bikini, and her curvy booty was on full show.

She posed on the shallow steps of a pool and propped herself up with her elbows. She laid on her stomach with her legs together and glanced down to the side. The model’s face was almost completely obscured in the shot but her figure was front and center. In particular, her bare derrière was hard to miss as she rocked a colorful bikini. She was only partially submerged in the clear water, and her hair was pulled back into a ponytail or bun.

Her matching top and bottoms were a tie-dye design with red, yellow, and dark green tones. Her top had extra-long ties that fell down her lower back and her tiny bottoms had a thong-cut and flirty side ties. The tag in the post noted that the swimsuit was from Khassani Swimwear, the brand she runs with her twin sister, Mathilde.

In addition, in the photo, Pauline’s tanned bod glowed under the bright sunlight and her bronzed skin looked flawless. It didn’t look like she wore many accessories, and the only piece of jewelry that was visible was an earring.

The stone steps of the pool were weathered, and a small peek of the manicured lawn was visible in the corner of the frame.

There was no geotag for the post, although it’s possible that the image was taken on the same day that she did a poolside photo shoot with her sister and friend, Melissa, the results of which she posted a few days ago.

The new share has been liked more than 236,600 times in the first nine hours since it was posted.

“Simply perfect!! HOT,” raved a devotee.

“Perfect… no other word!” exclaimed another supporter.

“Mermaid in water…,” wrote a third admirer.

Others responded to her caption.

“That does look like a good nap there,” joked a fourth social media user.

In addition, the sensation posted another photo series yesterday, that time rocking a crop tank and miniskirt. Her top was a bright, light lime green color and featured halter-style straps and a daisy graphic on the front. Her miniskirt was white with an extra-large, decorative belt and a high slit that allowed her to showcase her toned legs. She was photographed outside in front of a light stone structure and she wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail.