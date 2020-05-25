Jill Duggar Calls Herself A ‘Hippie Chick’ As She Poses In New Outfit

Jill Duggar seems to be living her life differently than what she grew up living under Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s roof. She has no problem these days wearing pants and sleeveless tops, but she still loves dresses as well. In her latest Instagram snap that she shared on Saturday, the former Counting On star modeled a brand new dress that she just bought and fans loved it.

Standing in the backyard of her home in Arkansas, the Duggar daughter was posing in a floor length blue jumper dress with tiny flowers imprinted all over the front and back. The bottom of the jumper features a red and gold design. It also has spaghetti straps attached that looks like it is meant to be worn with a top underneath. At least that is how Jill wore it. Despite moving away from her parents’ strict dress code, the mom of two still likes to keep her outfits modest, just not as stringent as she grew up with.

Jill Duggar seems to be into wearing wide fabric headbands lately that she has been seen in many of her pictures. This time she had on a red and gold patterned headband that matched the bottom of the dress perfectly. It held her long hair back away from her face. She had minimal or possibly no makeup on her face.

Her cousin Amy King, who owns her own clothing shop called 3130 Clothing, took to the comment section to tell Jill how gorgeous she looked in the photo. Jill came back with a comment of her own saying, “Your hippie chick cousin,” along with a heart emoji.

In her caption, Jill Duggar shared a Bible verse from ‭‭Lamentations‬ ‭3:21-24. She then asked her 1.6 million followers what blessings they are counting in their lives. Many fans were eager to comment on what they are grateful for. They also loved Jill’s dress as well.

“You look beautiful! Proud of you,” a follower said.

“This really is your style,” someone else told her.

“This style suits you so well! Very pretty!” another fan said.

Jill has been recently sharing plenty of snapshots of her family, husband, Derick Dillard, and their sons, Israel, 5, and Samuel, 2. They have been staying at home during the coronavirus quarantine only going out when they need to. She showed photos of Derick’s new mustache that he has recently been growing. Duggar fans had shared their opinions on whether they like it or or, and it seems to be a mixed bag of reviews.