Emma Roberts Rocks A Designer Swimsuit & Eats From A Bucket Of Chicken In A Sizzling Snap

Emma was enjoyed her fried treat while stretched out on the grass.

Emma Roberts stunned her fans on Sunday by treating them to a smoking hot swimsuit photo. In the snapshot that the American Horror Story star shared with her 13.8 million Instagram followers, she was pictured chowing down on fried chicken.

Emma, 29, flaunted her fine form in a Fendi one-piece. The garment featured the luxury brand’s “FF” monogram motif in tan and brown. It also had hot pink Fendi branding on the front and matching trim around the neck and legs. The bathing suit’s spaghetti straps were the same eye-catching neon hue.

The swimsuit had a low, straight neckline that showcased Emma’s flawless decolletage. However, the garment’s high-cut leg openings made her long, slender legs the focal point of the photo. Her horseshoe and “hold me” tattoos on her right hip and thigh were visible.

Emma’s smooth, pale skin glowed underneath the beaming sun. Luckily, the Scream Queens star wore a pair of stylish shades to shield her eyes from the bright sunlight. Her sunglasses had wire cat-eye frames and dark lenses. Her only other visible accessory was a bead necklace. She wore her blond hair parted down the center and pulled back.

Emma was pictured lying on a lush green lawn. She had a bucket containing a few pieces of chicken sitting beside her. The container was close enough to her that it touched the side of her trim stomach. Emma was propped up on her left elbow, and she was using her right hand to hold a piece of crispy battered chicken up to her open mouth.

In the caption of her post, the actress revealed that her bucket of chicken came from the Found Oyster eatery in Los Angeles. She also noted that her photo was not an advertisement.

Emma’s fans were quick to show their appreciation for her fun photo. Within three hours, her Instagram followers pressed the “like” button on her post over 186,000 times. They also had plenty to say about it in the comments section.

“Can I have a wing and those legs please,” wrote Kristen Stewart’s hairstylist, CJ Romero.

“The life I wish I could live,” wrote another envious commenter.

“Maybe your hottest picture ever Ms. Roberts,” a third admirer remarked.

“My two favorite things omg,” gushed a fourth fan.

Photos of Emma rocking swimwear are always enthusiastically received by her followers. One of her other stylish past looks was the striped two-piece that she wore during a pre-lockdown trip to Mexico earlier this year. She was attending a birthday bash with a group of celebrities that included her ex Chord Overstreet and Nicky Hilton.