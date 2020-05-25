Sommer Ray Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Swimsuit On Instagram

Sommer Ray posted a new Instagram update to her page seven hours ago, and it’s already racked up over 1.1 million likes. It looks like the three-part photo series was a big hit, as the model showcased her figure, including her underboob, in a tiny swimsuit.

In the first image of the set, Sommer posed for a selfie with her left hand in her hair. She glanced down at the camera with her lips parted in a coy manner and her long, curly blond locks cascaded in front of her shoulder.

Her dark maroon swimsuit appeared to be a monokini, and it had a straight neckline and a racy cutout that left her underboob showing.

The model’s makeup application appeared to include mascara, shimmery peach eyeshadow with purple and white highlights under her brows, and light pink lipstick. The natural lighting flooded the room and her skin looked flawless.

In the backdrop was a floor-length mirror that revealed more of Sommer’s look as she was visible from the back. Her thong-cut bottoms left her curvy booty bare, although the backside of her figure was left in the shadows. In addition, it showed that she posed next to large floor-to-ceiling windows with views of a green yard.

In the next photo, she stood facing the camera straight on and propped out one leg. Her chest was more visible, and her chest and toned abs were hard to miss.

And in the final snap, the stunner played with her voluminous hair and glanced to her right with a flirtatious hint of a smile on her face. Her birthmarks on her left arm was visible, although she often obscures it from view during photo shoots.

Many of her followers rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“I LOVE YOUR HAIR!!” raved a social media user.

“Where’d you get this swimsuit?’! I love it,” wondered a curious fan.

“Might be my favorite pics of u,” gushed a third supporter.

“It shouldn’t be legal to be that fine,” joked a fourth admirer.

The sensation also posted another photo series two days ago, that time rocking another skimpy swimsuit. She sported a white bikini and a denim jacket and struck a variety of sexy poses next to a classic car. Her jacket mixed light denim with white sleeves and she accessorized with a matching fanny pack and a striking pair of boots with pointed toes. She completed her look with a pair of small, brown-tinted sunglasses and multiple rings.