Amberleigh West Wears Nothing In Sexy Poolside Pic

Amberleigh West took to her Instagram page today to post a sultry new photo, and many of the model’s 872,000 fans seemed to take notice. She was photographed poolside and wearing nothing, leaving little to the imagination.

She sat on an off-white lounge chair and struck the Bambi pose with her knees together. She turned her head to the side and gazed into the distance at the scenic backdrop, leaving her face completely obscured in the shot.

The model wrapped her arm around her chest and left much of her curves on show. This included a peek at her sideboob and her bare derrière. Her tan lines were hard to miss as her skin was deeply tanned, and she seemingly went without any accessories.

Amberleigh wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders with pieces of her highlights popping against her natural hair color. Her slightly wavy locks were so long that they reached her lower back, and it looked like her hair was partially wet.

She was seemingly enjoying herself beside the bright, light blue infinity pool. The backdrop was filled with lush, green trees and may have been a tropical jungle. In addition, the ocean was visible in the distance.

The photo was taken on a cloudy day with a hint of the sun glowing on the right side of the frame. There were many large, puffy clouds that mostly covered the light blue sky. The diffused lighting left Amberleigh’s skin looking flawless.

There was no geotag, as the model left her exact location a mystery.

The stunning snap has been liked over 18,000 times by her devoted fans, and many of them stopped by the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Very beautiful… very sexxxxy… absolutely gorgeous,” raved a social media user.

“What a stunning view – as far as the eye can see,” gushed a second admirer.

“You’re impressively beautiful!..i like you so much Amber!” exclaimed another follower.

“Amber is the baddest baddie that ever lived TBH,” declared a fourth devotee.

Amberleigh also showed off her chest in another ensemble on May 10. That time, she rocked a tiny blue bikini that left her underboob on display as she tugged at her ponytail with both of her hands. The top had a high scoop neckline and her bottoms had a v-shaped waistline. She accessorized with a pair of modern sunglasses with a boxy design. The image was apparently taken during a professional photoshoot session with Quay Australia, a brand of sunglasses.