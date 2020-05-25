Joe Biden Calls Out Donald Trump, Says Being President Is About “More Than Tweeting From Your Golf Cart”

In a tweet posted on Sunday evening, former Vice-President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden called out President Donald Trump saying, “The presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart,” The Hill reported. Biden continued the tweet by pointing out how unprepared Trump was to assume the responsibilities of the presidency.

“It requires taking on the ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Donald Trump simply wasn’t prepared for that. I promise you I will be.”

Biden’s criticism of the president came at the end of a weekend in which Trump faced a lot of criticism and public backlash, according to The Hill. As the death toll from coronavirus continued to rise, President Trump left the White House to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at his private golf club in Virginia. The president was photographed playing riding around the links in a golf cart and carousing on the golf course without a mask, per CNN.

President Trump also spent a significant portion of his Memorial Day weekend sending out fairly bizarre tweets The Hill reported, which Biden called him out for in his own tweet.

On Sunday Trump retweeted several tweets from conservative Twitter accounts that attacked women Trump has spoken out against before, including Hilary Clinton and Stacey Abrams. The tweets called Clinton a “skank” and fat-shamed Stacey Abrams. The President also sent out a series of tweets railing against mail-in voting, saying that it would lead to widespread voter fraud in the upcoming election.

The Democrats are trying to Rig the 2020 Election, plain and simple! https://t.co/jlDhzGRnqa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

According to The Hill, Trump’s productive day on Twitter also included a tweet spreading a conspiracy theory about an MSNBC host and attacks on Jeff Sessions, the former Attorney General that Trump fired.

A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story! https://t.co/CjBXBXxoNS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

Instead of firing back at Biden on Twitter, the Trump campaign emailed a statement, per The Hill.

“Joe Biden, who probably didn’t write that tweet, isn’t even prepared to handle a simple webcast from his basement let alone manage a national crisis,” said a Trump campaign spokesperson. “In contrast, the American people can see that President Trump has been leading the nation through the coronavirus crisis and they know it is now time to safely reopen the economy. His visible outing shows that it’s time for Americans to get back to more normal activity and get moving again as soon as it is possible.”

A few hours later, Trump did tweet about Biden a couple of times but did not mention the former Vice-President’s tweet. Instead, he retweeted a conspiracy theory about Biden and Ukraine, and he called out Biden for “vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries.”