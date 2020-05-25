Madison Gordon Shows Off Her Perfect Figure In ‘Wonder Woman’ Inspired Costume

Aussie model and live streamer Madison Gordon took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a very hot, cosplay pic on Sunday.

In the picture, Madison could be seen rocking a Wonder Woman costume, one that perfectly accentuated her slender figure. The thigh-baring bodysuit featured a strapless neckline bordered with a broad gold fabric. The bodice of the outfit was red in color, featured a gold belt, and blue bottoms with white stars. She completed her attire with a pair of maroon thigh-high boots.

Madison appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to complement the costume. She seemingly applied a dewy foundation that gave her face an illuminating feel. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, wore a pink lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, and a thin coat of mascara. She seemed to have finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in soft waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. In terms of accessories, Madison sported two gold leather bracelets to complete the costume.

The picture was captured in her room. She posed while sitting next to a wooden desk that had a large monitor and a pink and silver keyboard kept atop it. Several paintings could also be seen hanging on the wall behind her.

She perched on a pink and white chair and extended her legs forward to provide her fans with an eyeful. Madison rested one of her hands on the arm of the chair and used the other hand to lightly touch her hair. She tilted her head, gazed at the camera, and slightly puckered her lips to strike a pose.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she will be doing her first cosplay-themed live streaming session on Twitch and asked her fans to join her. She disclosed that her room furniture was from Nanoleaf, while she also tagged her hairstyling salon, Trendz Studio Hair, in the post.

Within three hours of posting, the picture accrued close to 3,000 likes and 220-plus comments.

“You can be my Wonder Woman any day!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are a beautiful Wonder Woman with those gorgeous freckles!!!” another user chimed in.

“I am completely honest when I say this but there isn’t another woman on the planet I would even look at!” a third admirer expressed his feelings.

Many of her fellow models also liked the snap, including Tawny Jordan and Krystle Lina.