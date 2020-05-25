Laci Kay Somers Leaves Little To The Imagination In NSFW Photos

Laci Kay Somers heated up Instagram on Sunday, May 24, sharing a three-photo set of herself scantily clad and showing off some serious skin. The blond bombshell was braless underneath a white tee and wore a tiny thong while sitting in a car. She teasingly tagged the location as “In Your Dreams.”

The Instagram and YouTube sensation wore a white T-shirt rolled up over her chest, showcasing her underboob. The tantalizing top was emblazoned with the words “NO BRA CLUB” in black lettering.

As her shirt rode up on her voluptuous bust, Laci showed off her tanned and taut stomach, complete with her glittering navel piercing.

She paired the shirt with a black-striped gray thong that fit snugly around her derriere. The panties dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, which further accentuated her hourglass figure and fit physique.

In the first image, Laci tilted her body sideways and looked at the camera directly. She placed one hand on the seat next to her and her other on the roof of the vehicle. She twisted her back and flaunted her booty, as well as part of her chest.

The model posed for the second snapshot with her eyes closed and her tongue sticking out. She gave the peace sign with one hand, this time moving her body to face the lens.

Her booty was the main focal point of the third picture, taking center stage as she leaned out of the car, positioning herself with one hand on her knee and the other on the doorframe.

Laci’s sun-kissed skin glowed, and looked even more tanned in contrast to the bright white shirt.

Her icy blond-gray locks tumbled down her shoulders and back in beachy waves.

Her brows arched high over her arctic blue eyes. She seemed to wear a light brown shadow that hit her brow bone. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upward, and they looked as if they were coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks appeared contoured, making them pop. Her plump pout seemed to be filled in with a bubblegum pink lipgloss.

As of this writing, the Instagram slideshow has racked up more than 59,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.

“Dayumn!” commented one fan, punctuating their message with heart and heart-eye emoji. “You look so hot with each photo taken.”

“Beautiful all over,” shared another social media user, including four heart-eye smiley faces.

“You always looking at your absolute best!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed a third person.

“What a dream girl,” wrote a fourth follower, adding four smiley faces blowing kisses.

Many fans also left rows of flame emoji in the comments section.