Lindsey Pelas Wears A Chic Black Bikini & Takes A Bouncy Stroll Through A Kitchen

Lindsey's bikini top featured a knotted front and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Lindsey Pelas showcased her curves in a stylish bikini for her most recent Instagram update on Sunday. The model flaunted her bombshell figure as she walked through a kitchen in a video that received rave reviews from her 9 million appreciative followers.

Lindsey’s video was a promotion for Stoked, which is Bang Energy’s line of CBD-infused beverages. The model wore a chic black two-piece that included a top with a design that was both romantic and sexy. The garment featured a knotted detail on the front and thick shoulder straps. It also had dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves that hung down low on Lindsey’s arms. The top perfectly showcased the model’s massive cleavage, which was pushed in and up by the garment’s flattering cups.

Lindsey’s matching bottoms featured a wide V front that exposed her flat lower abdomen. The garment had two small cutouts on the front that bared even more skin. In the caption of her post, Lindsey revealed that her bathing suit was from MegLiz Swimwear.

Lindsey’s video was filmed inside a residence of some sort. She was shown strutting through the kitchen in slow motion, and she added a little bounce to her step as she moved. This ensured that her viewers’ focus remained on her jiggling chest. The model also got down on her knees to pose on a couch, and she teased her fans by touching her body and playing with her hair. She mostly kept her facial expressions sensual and sultry, but she also shot a few flirty smiles at the camera.

Lindsey was wearing her blond hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls. It looked like she was rocking dark pink lipstick on her plump pout, and her eye makeup appeared to include a palette of brown shadows and black mascara.

Lindsey’s followers didn’t hesitate to let her know how much they enjoyed her video. Since it was initially posted, her Stoked promo has received over 23,000 likes. The approving comments also came pouring in.

“Kind of body I dream to have! you’re stunningly beautiful!” read one response to her post.

“Can I just watch you walk out of my life?” quipped another commenter.

“Stunning and definitely stacked,” a third admirer wrote.

“The hottest woman to ever live please marry me,” begged a fourth fan.

Lindsey often stuns when it comes to her swimwear style. She’s not afraid to rock daring looks, and her fans love it when she does. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also slayed in a crochet swimsuit for a photo shoot that was a huge hit with her Instagram followers.