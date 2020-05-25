Demi Rose Stuns In Barely-There Bra On A Bed

Demi Rose has been showcasing her amazing curves to the delight of her 14 million Instagram followers in a wide array of outfits lately, and in her newest post from today, opted for super sexy lingerie. She posed in a bed in a barely-there bra that left little to the imagination.

The model lied on her side and arched her back in a sultry manner, emphasizing her curvy derrière. She glanced at the camera with a coy expression on her face and her lips parted. Moreover, she propped herself up with her arms and hugged the leg of a large teddy bear.

Her black bra was mostly made of straps with a thin strip of floral-inspired accents. Her sideboob was left completely bare and her cleavage peeked through. The tag in the post noted that the piece was from Fashion Nova.

Demi wore her hair down in a heavy side part with her luxurious curls brushed behind her back and around her right shoulder. Her glamorous makeup application seemed to include lots of blush, silver eyeshadow with purple accents, and light pink lipstick. She kept things simple as far as jewelry, and only rocked a pair of stud earrings.

The bed she posed on was white with a dark gray headboard. It was decorated with a string of lights with bright roses. Furthermore, the teddy bear that she snuggled up on was light brown with a red ribbon by its neck and hearts stamped on its feet.

She was well-lit for the snap and her skin glowed and looked flawless.

So far, the steamy update has received over 388,200 likes in the first five hours since it went live.

“Wow Demirose mind blowingly beautiful,” gushed a social media user.

“Please post more in this set,” wrote a second hopeful fan.

Others responded to the question in the caption.

“We are never too old for bears,” expressed a third supporter.

“Omg okay nah girl! Cuddle bears are for anyone at any age,” exclaimed another devotee.

The model also stunned in her update from yesterday, that time showcasing her underboob in a tiny, neon orange crop top. It had a high collar with small sleeves, and read “Over it,” in the front. She also wore a pair of tiny thong bikini bottoms with extremely high straps. She was photographed from above and her dog cuddled up beside her on the right side of the frame. Demi raised her left hand to play with her hair.