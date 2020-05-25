Katherine Schwarzenegger Displays Her Growing Baby Bump While Twinning With Mom Maria Shriver

Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt and her baby bump was on full display while on an outing this weekend in Los Angeles. According to The Daily Mail, she spent some time on Sunday relaxing with her mom, Maria Shriver, her brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and his girlfriend, Abbey Champion. The author was also twinning with her mom in a unique sweatshirt with a powerful message imprinted on the front.

The expectant mom was seen strolling around with her family taking a hike and getting some fresh air in the process. Both Katherine and Maria were sporting a white sweatshirt that read, “I am powerful, kind, confident, beautiful, strong, capable, grateful, I am me,” on the front in black letters. The shirts are a limited edition from Annie Bing, where they will donate to the organization called Every Mother Counts. The baby bump made the message stand out even more.

Katherine paired the sweatshirt with navy leggings and navy sneakers. She also wore a matching cap and dark sunglasses as well. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail and carried a drink in one hand and her phone in the other as she walked. At one point, Chris Pratt’s wife had a yellow mask on her face that matched her hair tie that held her brunette hair in place.

Maria Shriver had the same outfit as her daughter, but wore a white baseball cap instead. She appeared to be a happy grandmother-to-be as she spent some quality time with her pregnant daughter.

Patrick, 26, wore a pair of blue and white striped shorts and a grey hooded sweatshirt. He teamed the outfit with white sneakers and a white hat.

Taking to her Instagram account, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a photo of herself and her famous mom side by side showing off those same sweatshirts. They were standing next to the pool in the back of a house. This time Maria opted for a navy blue floppy hat for the picture.

The exciting baby news came just months after Chris and Katherine’s June wedding of last year and they are said to be very excited about growing their family. One person who is extremely excited about this pregnancy is Katherine’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger. He spilled to Jimmy Fallon last week that the couple is expecting his grandchild sometime this summer. He also expressed how much he is looking forward to having fun with this new little one.