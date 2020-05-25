Lady Gaga Shows Off Serious Skin In A Sunday Selfie

Lady Gaga stunned fans on Sunday with a selfie that left little to the imagination. The powerhouse performer posted the selfie to Instagram for her 41.5 million followers to enjoy.

In the photo, Gaga lounged against a wall wearing nothing but a tiny top made of black, shiny fabric that looked like it could be pleather or possibly vinyl. The minuscule top was enough to mostly cover her ample assets, but some peeked out the bottom.

The top had a loop of fabric on the bottom edge, which connected to a silver ring. Off the ring hung a silver chain. The outfit had a very sexy Fifty Shades vibe going on.

One of Gaga’s arms was tucked up behind her head and the other was outstretched to take the selfie. Her “Joanne” tattoo, which is on the inside of her forearm was visible, and a portion of the tattoo on her inner bicep was also visible.

Gaga’s long, bubblegum pink hair cascaded down her front, spilling over her shoulders and partially covering her chest. Her makeup was simple but bold. She wore a striking red lipstick with expertly applied lip liner. Her eyes were lined with heavy kohl black eyeliner, perfectly winged.

Within hours, the post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and over 15,300 comments.

One Instagram user commented “MAMA I CAN’T! You’re serving looks this eraaaaaa!!!”

Another said ” YES MA’AM THUNDEROUS APPLAUSE”

Another Instagram user commented “CATEGORY 5 STORM INCOMING,” which appeared to be a commentary on both the hotness of the photo and the caption Gaga posted.

The caption on the photo was a lyric from the newly released “Rain on Me,” which dropped on Friday, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The song is a collaboration between Gaga and fellow powerhouse performer Ariana Grande, and it’s the second single off Gaga’s new album Chromatica.

Gaga first hinted that she would collaborate with Grande in March but didn’t confirm the collaboration until she released the setlist for Chromatica near the end of April. Gaga said that the song expressed their similar stories.

“I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do.” Gaga said. She added, “It’s hard to be famous.”

The much-anticipated album was supposed to release on April 10, but Gaga decided to postpone the release because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Harper’s Bazaar the album is now set to release on Friday, May 29.