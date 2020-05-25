Ashley Alexiss Rocks A Gold Bikini To Recreate Kate Upton’s Zero-Gravity ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Photo

Ashley's fans loved her take on Kate's iconic picture, even though she admitted that her photo-editing skills could use some work.

Ashley Alexiss delighted her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday when she shared her entry in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Icon Challenge.

The challenge calls for participants to recreate iconic photos that have appeared in the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue over the years. Ashley decided to truly challenge herself by taking on one of the most difficult photos to replicate: a shot from Kate Upton’s famous zero-gravity shoot.

Ashley has a vast collection of bikinis and even has her own swimwear line, so getting her hands on the proper wardrobe for her photo likely wasn’t a problem. She was pictured flaunting her voluptuous chest in a gold sequin string bikini top. She paired the glittering garment with bottoms that had a little less sparkle. The lower half of her look was a pair of matte gold-toned briefs. They were a low-rise design that elongated Ashley’s torso.

Ashley’s blond hair was styled in glamorous waves. Her mane had a substantial amount of volume on top, and it almost looked as if it were being blown back away from her face. Ashley’s beauty look appeared to include pale pink lipstick, sultry smokey eye makeup, and long curled eyelashes.

The model’s knees were bent, and she was pictured reaching up to touch her face with her left hand. Her lips were parted, and her eyes were open wide, as if she were shocked or surprised.

Ashley had to put her photo-editing skills to work to properly emulate Kate. She replaced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model with herself in one of the photos that pictured Kate floating inside a zero-gravity aircraft. Ashley even angled her image to make it look more like she was defying gravity.

Ashley included Kate’s original photo in her post so that fans could compare the two. The other buxom model was also pictured rocking a gold bikini with a sequin top. Her bottoms appeared to be constructed out of gold lamé fabric. Kate and Ashley’s poses and facial expressions were almost identical.

In the caption of her post, Ashley confessed that she doesn’t have the best photo-editing skills, but her picture was a big hit with her Instagram followers.

“In my personal opinion I find you much more attractive,” read one response to her post.

“You give Kate Upton a run for her money more than you know…wow,” another commenter wrote.

“Kate Who? Personally I’d rather look at you! LoL. *no disrespect toward Miss Upton,” a third admirer remarked.

Ashley certainly doesn’t have to copy Kate to impress her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers also went wild over a photo of the model posing in a pair of coral underwear and a colorful jacket with nothing underneath it