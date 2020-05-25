TikTok Star Addison Rae Easterling Experiments With Light In Her Latest Stunning Instagram Photo

Addison Rae Easterling showed off her stunning features in her latest Instagram photo.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Sunday, May 24 with yet another gorgeous selfie. In this particular snapshot the 19-year-old experimented with light to create a visually interesting photo that highlighted her already stunning features.

In the photo, Easterling appeared to stand outside of her family’s Los Angeles, California home to capture the photo, lush greenery was evident in the background. She stood facing the sun, allowing a thin beam of light to cross over one side of her face, starting from her forehead and running down her chin. The beam of light illuminated one of her eyes, showing off its deep brown color.

The teenage social media sensation, who typically smiles broadly in her photos, took on a more serious expression for this photo. She pursed her lips as she looked directly into the camera intently. She appeared to wear a full face of makeup, including a thick coat of mascara on her upper and lower lashes, a bit of rosy blush and some light pink lipstick. She wore her dark brown hair sleeked back behind her head in a bun with a few pieces sticking out that framed her face.

Easterling wore a white laced tank top and accessorized with some gold jewelry. She wore a thin gold chain around her neck with charms that spelled out her first name as well as some large hoop earrings.

In no time, her many fans began showing appreciation for the photo. The post gained nearly 2 million likes in less than a day. She boasts 17.4 million followers on Instagram overall and is one of the most well known content creators on TikTok with 42.2 million followers. She is famous for her viral dance challenges on the platform.

Her fans took to the comment section of her most recent selfie to compliment her on her beauty and accessories. Meanwhile, others begged her to reply to them.

“You are stunning! I would love to have your effortless beauty!” complimented one fan.

“This is a fantastic photo, you never cease to amaze me!” gushed another social media user.

While the majority of the comments that Easterling receives are very positive, she has gotten her fair share of hate. Recently, she’s become a victim of body shaming with some cruel social media users calling her out for gaining weight. She responded to the hate online by saying that she would not allow these critiques to cause her to feel less confident in herself, as The Inquisitr previously reported.