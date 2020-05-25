Jessica Sunok Displays Her Peachy Posterior In A Skimpy Black Bikini

American social media model Jessica Sunok shared a very hot bikini picture of herself on Instagram and mesmerized her legions of followers on Sunday.

In the snapshot, the hottie could be seen rocking a racy black bikini that struggled to contain her ample assets. She wore a triangular bikini top that featured a plunging neckline and string straps, allowing her to show off plenty of cleavage. She teamed her sexy top with thong-style bikini bottoms that put her peachy posterior and a glimpse of her legs on display.

Jessica seemingly sported a full face of makeup but chose very subtle shades so as not to overdo the look. She appeared to have applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, seemed to have worn a light pink lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in soft, romantic waves, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her shoulder and back.

Jessica lied on her belly atop a white leather sofa. She had her bare legs bent with her feet up in the air behind her and her ankles crossed, a pose that made her booty the center of attention.

The photoshoot took place in a luxurious-looking room that featured two large glass windows that presented the view of lush green trees. White curtains could be seen hanging over the window held together with matching tiebacks that allowed plenty of light to enter the room. Some indoor, White Bird of Paradise plants could also be seen behind the sofa that rendered a very refreshing look to the room.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she has taken a break from Los Angeles and is spending time elsewhere, but she did not disclose the location.

Within eight hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 19,000 likes. Many of her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus messages.

“You are such a cutie!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I love your peach and your beautiful feet!” another user chimed in.

“Oh Lord, you’re magnificent,” a third admirer wrote.

“This bikini looks epic on you. I love your figure,” a fourth follower remarked on the model’s ensemble.

The snap was also liked by many other IG models, including Tiffany Keller and Krissy Taylor.

Jessica often posts her sexy snaps on Instagram to tease her followers. As The Inquisitr previously noted, a while ago, she shared a steamy photo in which she rocked barely-there red bikini to show off her enviable curves.