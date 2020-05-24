Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Turquoise Swimsuit Showcasing Her Amazing Physique

Elizabeth Hurley is sizzles in her latest Instagram snap.

Model and actress Elizabeth Hurley knows how to capture attention. She delighted her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a snapshot of herself showing off another swimsuit from her own line called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The photo that was shared on the social media platform on Sunday revealed the gorgeous British bombshell standing alone in what appears to be a sandy path that leads towards a building of some kind. Elizabeth was posing for the camera wearing a strapless turquoise one-piece suit. Since there were no straps to hold the suit up, there was plenty of cleavage showing. There is a cut-out slit in the middle that runs down to her waistline. The sexy swimwear is simple, but is definitely show-stopping at the same time. It hugged her petite body nicely and showed off her flat tummy, slender arms, and toned legs.

Elizabeth Hurley was glowing in this bright color. She appeared to be leaning her hand against one of the trees off to the side of the picture, with the other arm hanging down by her side. She was standing in a bit of an awkward position, as a few of her followers mentioned, with her legs spread apart.

The 54-year-old wore her brunette locks down around her shoulders with somewhat of a beach look to the style. She looked like she had a face full of makeup with heavy black eyeliner and lush mascara on her eyes and a hint of blush on her cheekbones.

The scenery behind the brunette beauty was reminiscent of a lush jungle. There was plenty of greenery surrounding her. It made for a picture-perfect photo op to showcase her gorgeous one-piece.

In the caption, Elizabeth Hurley described the turquoise suit as “heavenly” and mentioned that there was a special offer for the next few days. Her Instagram followers loved the snapshot, as the comments kept coming.

“Great color, and you look spectacular as usual!” one person told her.

“So Beautiful and Absolutely Stunning,” another fan said.

“Agree, heavenly,” yet another follower simply said.

The beautiful entrepreneur frequently shares photos of herself in her swimwear. Just recently, she sent one out to her followers in a bright yellow skimpy bikini and they loved it. She garnered many likes and comments on that post as well. Elizabeth is said to be staying at a countryside estate in England during the coronavirus quarantine, but she hasn’t let that stop her from showcasing her colorful suits and her well-toned physique in them.