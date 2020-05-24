Yovanna Ventura Sunbathes In A Black Thong Bikini As She Floats Around In A Pool

Yovanna was reading a book.

Yovanna Ventura looked naturally stunning and relaxed in the serene video that she shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday, May 23. The model also showed off her mostly-bare booty, much to her fans’ delight.

Yovanna wore a black bikini that featured a high waist, cutouts on the side, and a thong back. Her bottoms left little of her pert posterior to the imagination as she laid on her stomach and soaked up some sun. The model was stretched out on an inflatable pool float that was an array of soft pastel colors, including yellow, blue, and purple. She was slowly floating around in a small pool as she read a book.

Someone was filming the model from the edge of the pool, and the cameraperson soon zoomed in on Yovanna. This provided a better view of her bikini top, which had thick shoulder straps that were placed wide apart. She was wearing one of the sleeves pulled down off her shoulder.

Yovanna wore her glossy dark hair parted to the side and pulled back in a low ponytail. Her skin looked flawless, and it glistened in the sun. The model arched her back and propped herself up on her elbows so that she could hold her book out in front of her. She initially had her eyes trained on the red hardback’s pages, but she almost instinctively looked up when the camera zoomed in on her.

Yovanna gave the camera a small, shy smile and closed her book as she lowered her chin to rest it on the back of one hand. This revealed that the title on the book’s spine was Looking for Alaska, which is a John Green novel. Yovanna appeared to laugh right before the video ended.

The song that she added as musical accompaniment for her video was “Stay Flo” by Solange.

As of this writing, the model’s tranquil video has racked up over 117,000 likes. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to respond to her upload with over 1,500 remarks. A few fans suggested that Yovanna wasn’t actually reading her book.

“It’s cute that she pretends to read,” read one response to her video.

Others revealed that Yovanna’s video made it difficult for them to focus on the model’s request for music recommendations in the caption of her post.

“I can’t even concentrate to think of a song,” confessed one commenter.

“This is what a dream looks like,” gushed another distracted admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yvonna shared a revealing front view of her body in a photo that she uploaded to Instagram earlier this month. She was wearing nothing but a towel and using one arm to cover up her bare chest.